Hurry! MacBook Air M1 with 512GB SSD crashes to all-time low price

The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip just got a considerable price cut, so you'll want to act fast on this deal.

Amazon currently has the 512GB model MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip on sale for $1,173. That's $76 off its $1,249 normal price and marks an all time low price for this MacBook. This is one of the best laptops deals you can get right now.

MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $1,249 now $1,173 @ Amazon

This epic MacBook deal takes $76 off the latest MacBook Air with M1 chip. Besides a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.

Apple's MacBook Air M1-powered ultraportable is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we commended the laptop's breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We were also blown away by its battery performance which lasted 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. We gave the MacBook Air M1 a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

At 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air M1 is just as thin as its competitors. It's on par with the weight of the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air is outfitted with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. We recommend a USB-Type C hub if you need more ports.

We highly recommend you jump on this deal on Apple's best laptop — we suspect it won't last tool long.