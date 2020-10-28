Best Black Friday iPad deals: Holiday sale prices to expect

The best Black Friday iPad deals are already here with early discounts on Apple's powerful slates. You can take advantage of this week's iPad deals if you can't wait for Black Friday to arrive.

Apple's entire family of tablets which are seeing sizable discounts ahead of the holidays. From the entry-level 2020 iPad to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we're seeing discounts of $30 to $350 on various models. Earlier this month, the just-released iPad Air saw a $50 discount which brought it down to $549. We expect this deal to reappear on Black Friday.

Apple's next-gen iPad Pro is due in 2021, which translates into discounts on its predecessor. Amazon is leading the charge with the offer of Black Friday iPad deals for early holiday shoppers.

Currently, the e-commerce giant has the iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($50 off). If you want a larger display, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch is also on sale for $949 (also $50 off) at Amazon. These are the lowest prices we've seen for these tablets and are among the best pre-Black iPad deals we've seen so far. In fact, these are two of the best tablet deals we've seen all year and we expect them to boomerang on Black Friday.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best tablets. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday tablet deals hub for the best holiday deals on tablets.

Best Black Friday iPad deals right now

Apple iPad 2020 (128GB): was $429 now $395 @ Amazon

If you want more storage, you can save $34 on the new 128GB iPad at Amazon right now. If you don't want to wait for Black Friday, you don't have to. For a limited time, you can snag this tablet now for an all-time low price. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (256GB): was $899 now $849 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro packs an 11-inch (2732 x 2048) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Walmart

The latest iPad Pro packs an 11-inch (2732 x 2048) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $939 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. View Deal