Update: Sad about Black Friday ending? Don't worry, check out our best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals page for more discounts!

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in 2019 are upon us and now is the best time of the year to buy a gaming-specific laptop. Now's the time to take advantage of huge discounts on some of the best gaming rigs, from manufacturers like MSI, Alienware, Razer and Asus.

We've been tracking Black Friday deals from Amazon, Dell, Best Buy, Microsoft and Walmart and have compiled a list of the best sales on top machines. So far, highlights include massive savings on the MSI GL65 ($300 off), the Alienware Area-51m ($400 off) and the Asus ROG Strix Scar II ($600 off).

As a guide, the best gaming laptops are equipped with Intel Core i7 or Core i9 processors and RTX-series graphics. If you want the sharpest image quality, consider a 4K display. Otherwise, a 1080p panel with a high refresh rate (120Hz, ideally) will do just fine (and save you battery life). If you like glowing colors, then make sure you buy a laptop with an RGB-backlit keyboard.

Here is a look at the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals available now.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals right now

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2070): was 2,599 now $2,099

If you want a premium laptop on top of a powerful gaming rig, then the Blade 15 is the laptop to buy. In our Razer Blade 15 review, we praised the laptop for its strong performance and long battery life.



View Deal

HP Omen 15 (GTX 1650): was $999 now $699

If you want to save some money and don't need to play at Ultra graphics levels, then the Omen 15t is an excellent choice. In our 2018 Omen 15 review, we gave last year's model a 4-star rating.

View Deal

Alienware m15 (Core i7): was $2,149 now $1,399

This deal won't last long. The Alienware m15 with a Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is now $750 off. As I write this, more than half have already been claimed. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m: was $3,099 now $2,699

There are a number of configurations on sale for the Area-51m, but the stand out one is the $2,699 model, which comes with a desktop-level Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2070 GPU. It also comes with a smooth 17.3-inch, 1080p, 144Hz panel.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $2,599, now $1,899

In our Gigabyte Aero 15 review, we gave the laptop credit for its stellar performance and long battery life. This model comes with a Core i9-8950HK, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, which are great specs for the price. You can also find this deal at Best Buy.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar II: was $2,099, now $1,499

In our Asus ROG Strix Scar II review, we loved the SCAR II's mesmerizing design, colorful 144Hz display and punchy keyboard. This model comes with a Core i7-8750H CPU, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,299, now $1,799

In our MSI GS75 Stealth review, we complimented its slim, sexy design, viciously vivid display and great audio. This model comes with an Core i7-9750H CPU, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Acer Nitro 7 (GTX 1650): was $1,199 now $799

The Nitro 7 has a large, 15.6-inch display, a powerful Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD for just $899. Gamers will rely on a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, a mid-tier card for casual gaming. View Deal

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505: was $849 now $579

If you're a gamer on a budget, then consider the TUF Gaming FX505, which is $270 off this Black Friday. This rig packs a Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU for casual gaming. View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,699 now $1,399

This is one of our favorite gaming laptops for its slim design, strong performance and comfortable keyboard. Now $300, it's a great option for gamers who want to play at high graphics settings. View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GM: was $1,899 now $1,199

Talk about a discount. Microsoft is selling this sleek gaming laptop for a whopping $700 off. This deal gets you a GTX 1060 Ti GPU and a Core i7 CPU. View Deal

MSI GL75 (GTX 1660 Ti): was $1,299 now $989 (after rebate)

A Newegg Black Friday deal, this MSI Gl75 is $310 off when you include a $100 rebate card. The extra savings will be mailed to you after purchase.

View Deal