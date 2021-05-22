Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything you need to know

Check your bank balances and get those screen-tapping fingers ready — Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost upon us.

You already know the score. Prime Day is one of the biggest retail events in the calendar, and it has been for the past seven years now. You can expect to see thousands of deals over a couple of days that could burn a big hole in your bank balances, but reward you with the top gadgets on the market.

In the past, Amazon Prime Day was held in July to celebrate the founding date of the company on July 5, 1994. Of course, the pandemic ruined those plans last year and recent rumours suggest we may see Prime Day in June this year (more on that later), but whenever it happens, you can expect to see savings across the latest laptops , tablets , monitors , headphones , and more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s own take on Black Friday — an annual sales extravaganza for Amazon Prime members only. It brings a truckload of exclusive discounts across every kind of product category the retailer sells.

You’ll see two categories of deals shared throughout the two-day event. There are spotlight deals (the big ones that last for roughly 6 to 8 hours) and Lightning Deals, which are surprise deep discounts on some pretty good tech that are briefly available until they sell out.

This event is also a great time for new products from big brands, which you will find in Prime Day launches .

Where do I get Amazon Prime?

Good question! You can pick up a 30-day free trial right now then pay either £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

The subscription doesn’t just give you access to Prime Day and free delivery, it also unlocks the door to Prime Video, music streaming and unlimited photo storage.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every year, without fail, Prime Day has kicked off at midnight. But in terms of what day specifically, let’s make an educated guess based on the past trends.

Last year was likely an outlier. After all, we were in the middle of a pandemic that turned everyone’s plans upside down.

For 2021, however, rumours are circulating that Prime Day may happen as early as June. A recent earnings report (spoiler alert: the company did pretty well) let loose that Prime Day “will take place later in the second quarter." This quarter ends on June 30, which backs up the early reports.

Whatever happens, we’ll have a clear indication of when it will start soon, as the trickle of daily deals opens up into a stream on the run-up to the big day.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

Steady there, eager beaver! No Prime Day 2021 deals have been announced just yet.

You can rest assured that Laptop Mag will share the biggest discounts on the best laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables and so much more. When we start writing them up, we’ll add links here, so keep this piece bookmarked!

Plus, in a first for Laptop Mag, we will be tweeting out some of the best Lightning deals too, so follow us @laptopmag to nab them before they sell out!

Anything else I should know about Amazon Prime Day 2021?

The big bargains promoted at the top of Amazon’s homepage may be tempting, but if you’re looking for specific items in the sales, search around different retailers before you settle.

Those savings look good on paper, but the discount may be based on the original RRP (recommended retail price) rather than the price it’s normally sold for online. This is a common tactic to make something look better than it actually is. To circumvent this, CamelCamelCamel is a good Chrome extension for tracking prices.

And one more thing — Prime Day is not just an Amazon event anymore. Other retailers will crash the party with anti-Prime Day deals, just as they have in previous years, and offer better discounts elsewhere. We’ll keep an eye out for these from the likes of Currys PC World, John Lewis and Dell UK.