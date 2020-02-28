Best tablets in 2020

Tablets started off as slates purely thought of as windows for consuming content. But Apple and Microsoft have proven that these devices are more than just portable TVs. We've compiled the best tablets, from those posing as laptop replacements like the Surface Pro 7 to the iPad Pro and Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

Apple's iPads are some of the best tablets so be sure to check out our full iPadOS review to learn about all the tricks these tablets can do.

Other tablets to keep an eye on are the Microsoft Surface Neo -- a foldable PC made with dual 9-inch tablets -- and the upcoming Surface Go 2. If you're an Apple fan, be sure to read our rumor roundup for the highly-anticipated iPad Pro 2020.

The best tablet for most people

CPU: A10 Fusion Chip, embedded M10 coprocessor | Display: 10.2 inches, 2160 x 1620 | Storage: 32GB (starting) | Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Ports: Lightning, Headphone

Longer battery life

Brighter display

More screen space

Smart Keyboard support, finally

Gets pricey with Keyboard and Pencil

Aging design





Apple's 10.2-inch iPad might seems a lot like its predecessor (and it is), but the company tweaked enough for us to still love this slate. Not only does the extra screen space (up from 9.7 inches) go a long way in iPadOS, but the added Smart Keyboard Cover support is a finally moment.

On top of that, we saw nearly 12 hours of battery life in our tests, and its colorful, super bright display ties it all together for a solid experience.

The best tablet for power users

CPU: A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine Embedded M12 coprocessor | Display: 12.9 inches, 2732 x 2048 | Storage: 64GB (starting) | Dimensions: 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 1.39 pounds | Ports: USB-C

Thinner and lighter design

Immersive full-screen Liquid Retina display

Incredible A12X Bionic speed rivals or beats most laptops

Very long battery life

Entry-level model has just 64GB of storage

Keyboard not as good as Surface Pro's

The new iPad Pro's A12X Bionic processor runs circles around Windows PCs based on our testing. Apple also delivers a full-screen design, great audio quality and an improved Apple Pencil that automatically starts charging when it magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro.

Add in more than 13 hours of battery life and you have one of the best tablets for creative pros. You'll want to pair it with one of our picks for the best iPad Pro keyboard cases.

Amazon's best tablet

CPU: 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU | Display: 10.1 inches, 1920 x 1200 | Storage: 32GB (starting) | Dimensions: 10.3 x 6.3 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Ports: Headphones, USB-C

Fantastic battery life

Bright, crisp display

Decent performance

USB-C (finally)

No Google apps

Speakers have weak bass

Amazon has upgraded its best tablet with a port that not even Apple's iPad offers: USB-C. On top of that, you get fantastic battery life with a bright, colorful 1920 x 1200-pixel screen that's great for binge-watching.

We still wish Amazon would allow the Google Play store in by default — the Fire OS mail app is wanting and the real YouTube app is far better than the website.

The best tablet for kids

CPU: Quad-core 1.3 GHz | Display: 8-inch 1280 x 800 | Storage: 32GB (starting) | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.1 x 1 inches | Weight: 17.6 ounces | Ports: microUSB

Durable design with two-year accidental-damage protection

Robust parental controls

Long battery life

Bright screen

Soft speakers

Weak cameras

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is one of the best tablets to pass around the family. Not only does it feature the serious set of parental controls that help guard your kids from the wrong side of the internet, but it also packs a ton of free age-appropriate content.

Further, it beats the cheaper $99 Kindle Fire 7 Kids Edition with a brighter display, longer battery life and faster performance. We're also ranking the best Amazon Fire tablets.

Our favorite small tablet

CPU: A12 Bionic chip, Neural Engine Embedded M12 coprocessor | Display: 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 | Storage: 64GB (starting) | Dimensions: 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 10.9 ounces | Ports: Lightning, headphone jack

Great performance

Bright and colorful display

Apple Pencil support

Excellent battery life

Large bezels

No USB-C

Apple's updated one of its most beloved tablets with a set of specs that makes it more than worth buying. From its speedy A12 Bionic chip to its bright, beautiful display, this is both a slate that's great to consume content on and get things done on as well. On top of that, you get lengthy battery life plus support for the Apple Pencil.

The best Windows tablet

CPU: Intel Core 8th Gen i5 or i7 | Display: 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 | Storage: 128GB (starting) | Memory: 8GB (starting) | Dimensions: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.7 pounds | Ports: USB 3.0, Surface Connect, Mini DisplayPort, Headphone jack, SD memory reader

Fast quad-core performance

Excellent battery life

Bright and colorful display

Comfortable keyboard

Still no USB-C/Thunderbolt ports

256GB SSD is a bit sluggish

Tablets are great for consuming and doodling, but when you need a great 2-in-1 for a lot of writing, look no further than the Surface Pro 6. Its attachable Type Covers beat the iPad Pro's Smart Keyboard Cover on comfort, thanks to deep travel that mimics an actual laptop. Also, improved battery life (nearly 2 hours more!) and a new black colorway make the Surface Pro 6 the hybrid for those who don't want to compromise.

Still, though, without its Type Cover, the Surface Pro 6's build quality and performance are enough to make it one of the best tablets. Looking for a more affordable detachable? Check out our guide to the best Surface Pro alternatives. Think you can wait? We're already collecting Surface Pro 7 rumors and reports.

The bigger, faster brother of the regular iPad

CPU: A12 Bionic | Display: 10.5 inches, 2224 x 1668 | Storage: 64GB (starting) | Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Ports: Lightning, Headphone

Big, beautiful display

Long battery life

Fast A12 Bionic chip

Still packs headphone jack

Smart Keyboard is a pricey add-on

No 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil support

Apple's latest iPad Air is one of its best non-Pro iPads ever. Its brilliant display and strong sound make it great for consuming content, while its support for Apple's Pencil and Smart Keyboard enable more creation than ever before. Add Apple's speedy A12 processor and long battery life on top and you get a very good tablet.

The best pure Android tablet

CPU: Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 | Display: 8.3 inches, 1280 x 800 | Storage: 16GB | Dimensions: 8.3 x 0.3 x 4.9 inches | Weight: 0.7 pounds | Ports: microSD, headphone jack, microUSV

Good battery life

Decent performance

Bright and colorful display

Great value

Front camera could be better

For only $129, the Tab 4 8 provides tablet users with practically everything they need from a slate. Its colorful 8-inch display is brighter than the average tablet and it's got enough battery life to last more than 10 hours on a single charge.

And unlike Amazon's cheaper Fire tablets, the Tab 4 8 gives you a true Android experience that doesn't block Google's apps.

Tons of battery life

CPU: 1.3-GHz Quad-core Qualcomm APQ8009 | Display: 8 inches, 1200 x 800 | Storage: 16GB (starting) | Dimensions: 8.3 x 5.7 x 0.1 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Ports: headphones, microUSB

Class-leading battery life

Accurate, 8-inch display

Built-in kickstand

Mediocre performance

A bit bulky

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 3's 15 hours of battery life doesn't come without a couple sacrifices, but if you want the most endurance in a tablet, this is the device for you.

The Yoga Tab 3 features a colorful, 1280 x 800-pixel, 8-inch screen; handy built-in kickstand; and a clever 8-megapixel camera that rotates 180 degrees from front to back. Unfortunately, its Snapdragon 212 processor puts out mediocre performance, and the big battery takes up a lot of space, but it doesn't stop when others do.

A great kids tablet with good specs

CPU: Quad-Core 1.3 GHz | Display: 8 inches, 1280 x 800 | Storage: 16GB (starting) | Dimensions: 8.4 x 5.0 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 12.8 ounces | Ports: microSD

Affordable price

Decent display

Improved camera quality

Alexa improved

Battery life a bit below average

Lack of Google Play apps

Amazon's 2018 Fire HD 8 offers most of what we like about its predecessor -- an affordable $80 price, bright screen and decent performance -- and then adds more.

Not only does its selfie camera finally snap acceptable photos, but you can activate Alexa without tapping on the screen. But if you bought the 2017 Fire HD 8, you might want to hold on, as that model lasted 2 hours longer.

Best 2-in-1 under $500

CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | Display: 10 inches, 1800 x 1200 | Storage: 64GB (starting) | Dimensions: 0.33 x 9.65 x 6.9 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds | Ports: USB-C

Colorful and bright display

Comfy backlit keyboard with touchpad

Faster than most budget Windows laptops

Windows Hello for facial recognition logins

Short battery life

Thick bezels

Microsoft's Surface Go gives you a ton of the perks of the Surface Pro, but at a much-more affordable price. Starting at $399, it offers a bright, colorful display, a comfy keyboard and a sturdy-feeling magnesium design. It also includes Windows Hello support for biometric logins.

Best samsung tablet overall

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 | Display: 10.5 inches, 2560 x 1600 | Storage: 128GB | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 0.95 pounds | Ports: USB-C, microSD

Fast performance

Integrated S Pen charging

BookCover Keyboard has a touchpad

Powerful speakers

No headphone jack

Cramped keyboard

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 ($649) has a gorgeous 10.5-inch display, fast performance and an included S Pen stylus that charges on the back of the tablet. We also appreciate the touchpad on the new BookCover Keyboard accessory and the DeX desktop interface makes the Galaxy Tab S6 a viable laptop replacement.

