Best Laptop Backpacks of 2020

Whether you're a student with a new college laptop or hauling around a company-issued business laptop, the best laptop backpacks have easily adjustable straps, a ventilated back, and plenty of compartments -- as well as water resistance. The bag also needs to protect your laptop and have space for peripherals, like chargers, external webcams and power adapters. But it can't be ignored that your backpack is as much a fashion statement as it is practical. Here are the best laptop backpacks on the market.

JanSport Right Pack Backpack

The classic backpack

This iconic JanSport backpack comes in more colors than Skittles, plus it holds almost anything. There is a front stash pocket for school supplies, tech accessories and important documents along with a utility pocket for keeping organized. The suede leather bottom adds some visual flair while padded shoulder straps will make sure your arms don't fall off carrying heavy books. This icon is unquestionably one of the best laptop backpacks for students.

Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack

Hip and practical

Another classic, the Herschel Supply Co. Heritage backpack has a timeless, refined design. It's also practical, featuring a slot big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop and another front pocket for smaller items, like keys, supplies or electronics. If you're not a fan of the traditional black-and-brown color scheme, there are dozens of other options that are sure to fit your personality.

Nike Heritage Backpack

A great backpack for athletes

Elegant, classy, iconic: the Nike Heritage Backpack is the best laptop backpack for Nike fans. But don't mistake the Heritage for an easy way to spread the Nike brand -- this is one well-equipped backpack. An internal laptop sleeve holds up to a 15-inch laptop, and the front zippered pockets are great for storing pens, pencils and electronics. The bag's shoulder straps and back panel are padded, so your body won't feel sore on your way back home from a long day of school. The Heritage also makes for a great sports bag because of its heavy-duty polyester material.

Adidas Classic 3S II

Another great bag for athletes

This backpack is pure class. The straight lines, clean surfaces and Adidas' iconic three-striped logo come together into one sleek looking backpack. I'm especially fond of the white and black color scheme, which reminds me of Copa Mundial, the legendary soccer cleat. Looks aside, there are plenty of reasons to buy your kid this backpack. For one, the main zippered pocket has plenty of room for folders and notebooks. Also, there is a padded sleeve that can fit up to 15-inch laptops.

Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack

A vintage backpack with great features

For fashionistas of academia, we chose the Modoker Vintage backpack. The bag's fabric is a smart look of denim and brown leather accents, and it mixes practical features (roomy interior pockets, dedicated laptop pouch, exterior slots for beverages and umbrellas) with comfortable add-ons like honey-comb cushions on the straps and an out-facing USB port to charge a smartphone as you walk.

eBags Professional Slim Junior Laptop Backpack

The best premium backpack

As one of the leading backpack retailers, eBags knows its way around a good bag. So what did it do with all that expertise? Well, it made its own backpack, of course. And what a good backpack it is. Sure, the Professional Slim Junior is quite an investment, but one you'll be happy making. My favorite features of this attractive backpack include a 16-inch laptop sleeve; a crush-proof AC adapter garage; and a really clean organizational pocket on the top front half.

Fjallraven Kanken

Simple and stylish

If you're into the latest fashion trends, then you need Fjallraven's Kanken backpack. Sporting the same iconic design since 1978, this simple, elegant bag is as practical as it is pretty. A large main compartment, front zippered space and two open side pockets give you plenty of room to store textbooks and personal items, and the backpack's Vinylon F material is dirt-resistant, water-resistant and easy to clean.

North Face Recon

The best backpack for indoors and outdoors

It's weird to call a backpack legendary, but if there's one that fits that description it would be the North Face Recon. Before you scoff at the brand for being the status symbol that it is, it's important to give credit where it's due. North Face makes excellent products -- and the Recon is a relatively affordable, high-quality bag that comes with tons of convenient features. Those include a large compartment with a padded laptop sleeve, some breathable shoulder straps and a front mesh pocket for storing smaller items.

Everki Titan Backpack

The best backpack for gamers

If money isn't an issue and you want the biggest, baddest backpack for your massive gaming laptop, then there's only one bag in town that will fit your needs: the Everki Titan. This backpack's exhaustive list of features starts with a checkpoint-friendly design, which makes getting through TSA lines as stress-free as possible. Other additions include a detached accessories pouch, high-contrast orange trim, a large zipper and a media player outlet. Oh, and the Titan lives up to its name with a padded sleeve that can hold an 18.4-inch laptop.