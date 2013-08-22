Theradome Laser Helmet Helps Women Fight Hair Loss

Men may have all manner of centers to go to and creams to lather on, but women have traditionally been left out of the world of high-tech hair-loss treatments. Thanks to a project that recently got funded on Indiegogo, women can now get professional hair-growth treatment all in the comfort of their own home. Like Lasik for your hair, but in a helmet, the FDA-approved Theradome will retail for $695 and brings "clinical-strength restorative laser hair treatment" to your living room.

Touting NASA technology and no side effects, the Theradome promises to not only restore hair growth, but also add volume and improve the health of newly-grown hair. The Theradome uses specially-developed high-efficiency lasers to deliver the optimum amount of light for hair growth, increasing blood flow to the scalp and hair follicles. Compared to competing products that use underpowered LED lights, the team says the Theradome delivers a true cool laser treatment to stimulate growth that was previously only available in clinics. It also promises to enlarge the diameter of hair follicles of by up to 200 percent.

The development team recommends two 20-minute Theradome sessions a week. And at $695, or an early bird Indiegogo price of $395, the Theradome is an affordable alternative to in-clinic treatments. With 20 days to go, the project has already raised $179,192 of its $50,000 goal. About 120 units of the Theradome are still available as of this writing at the early bird price. No word yet on whether hair that grows out retains a natural hat hair shape.