T-Mobile Partners with MLB: Makes a Call to the Bullpen

Major League Baseball and T-Mobile are teaming up to make managers' jobs a little bit easier, by helping to improve connectivity between teams' dugouts and bullpens. The partnership will see MLB finally hang up the classic corded phones that managers users to make calls to the bullpen and replace them with smartphones.

Helping to make the announcement here at CES 2013 were T-Mobile CEO John Legere, MLB legend Joe Torre and the Washington Nationals' Allstar, 2012 Rookie of the Year, outfielder Bryce Harper. T-Mobile says the on-field communication system will see its first implementation during the World Baseball Classic later this year, where Torre will be managing the U.S. team. In addition to the on-field communication system, the deal will also see T-Mobile boost 4G service at MLB's various ballparks.

We checked out a demonstration of the on-field system. T-Mobile says it will feature between two and four smartphone-like devices stored inside of a T-Mobile-branded box similar to those currently installed in MLB's ballparks. T-Mobile's boxes will also have a clear plastic door that will show off the communication devices.

The carrier is also teaming up with MLB's various media partners including ESPN, Fox, Turner and the MLB Network. T-Mobile says it will also be featured on ESPN's Baseball Tonight and ESPN Wednesday Night Baseball. So if you're a fan of the MLB, get ready to see a lot of T-Mobile this season.