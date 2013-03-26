T-Mobile Launches 4G LTE in 7 Cities, Claims It's Smokin' Fast

T-Mobile's CEO, John Legere, came out swinging at the carrier's 4G LTE launch event, announcing the first seven cities that will be covered. The carrier says it will cover 200 million points of presence by the end of the year and 100 million by mid-year. T-Mobile stressed that the speeds will be smokin' fast, and that you'll fall back to HSPA+ 42 when you're out of LTE range, which is faster than competitors.

The first launch cities include Baltimore, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Jose and Washington D.C. New York should be coming online by this summer, although customers in the Big Apple can test it out now for a limited time. Launch devices for T-Mobile's LTE network include the iPhone 5, the BlackBerry Z10, Samsung's Galaxy Note II and Galaxy S4, the HTC One and T-Mobile's Sonic 2.0 Mobile HotSpot LTE.

T-Mobile says its network will have 50 percent more bandwidth than AT&T, a result of T-Mobile's recent acquisition of MetroPCS. Additional bandwidth comes from the $1 billion worth of spectrum T-Mobile received when its deal with AT&T fell apart.