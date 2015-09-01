How to Set Homepage on Edge Browser

Who has time to type in a URL or a set of URLs just to have their frequently visited websites open whenever they start their browser? No one. And even if some browsers display your favorite sites on the start page, nothing beats having your destinations ready for you when you start your browser. With Microsoft's new Edge browser for Windows 10, not only can you set your homepage so your favorite site is waiting for you when you launch the program, you can also specify as many other Web pages to open as you want. Here's how to set it up.

1. Open Edge.

2. Tap the three-dot menu button on the top right.

3. Select Settings.

4. Check the box for A Specific Page Or Pages under the Open With section. A drop down menu will appear.

5. Click the down arrow at the end of the drop down menu.

6. Pick Custom. You can also choose from the predefined MSN or Bing pages.

7. Enter the URL of the page you wish to add.

8. Tap the Plus sign next to the box to add another page. Repeat steps 7 and 8 until you have all the pages you want.

9. Close the settings panel when you're done adding all the sites you want.

Your preferences have been saved, and the next time you open your browser, all your favorite pages will be waiting for you.

