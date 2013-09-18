Monster M7 Tablet Coming to Walmart for $149

Monster, the company best known for its headphones and $100 HDMI cables, is moving into the tablet market with its new Monster M7 and M10 slates. the 7-inch M7 will be exclusively available at Walmart for a budget-friendly $149. The M10 will hit the market later this fall, though pricing and specs have yet to me announced.

The Android 4.1-powered M7 will feature a 1280 x 800 resolution 7-inch display and run on a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM. Onboard storage capacity is limited to 16GB, though that can be augmented via the available microSD card slot. Monster says the slate will come with a non-skid rear panel and be available in eight custom "candy" colors that match its line of N-Tune headphones, naturally.

The M7 will also feature Monster Central Power Control functionality. That means users will be able to control any devices they have plugged into their Monster Central Power Control power adapter from anywhere in the world.

The market for budget tablets is already a crowded place, and Monster, which is primarily known for making electronics accessories, could have a hard time pulling consumers away from similarly priced slates like ASUS' excellent MeMO Pad HD 7 and Hisense' Sero Pro 7. We'll just have to wait and see.