How to Import Chrome or Firefox bookmarks into Edge

If you haven’t started using Microsoft Edge, there’s a lot you’re going to love. It offers a lot of the better features of Internet Explorer while canning those that were almost universally hated. But as with any browser, the first step to test driving it is importing your bookmarks. In Edge, it’s a pretty simple process, although it’d be much more customizable if it were to allow HTML files.

1. Open Edge.

2. Click the ellipsis (...) menu on the right-hand side to open the main menu.

3. Choose the Settings option at the bottom.

4. Click the View favorites settings button under Favorites.

5. Check the box(es) next to the appropriate browser(s).

6. Press Import.

Edge Browser Tips