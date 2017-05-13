How to Find the Time it Takes a Program to Load at Windows 10 Startup

If you’re on an older computer -- or just looking to speed up your current machine -- knowing the time it takes Windows 10 programs to load fully at startup makes a world of difference. Once you know the processes slowing you down, you can remove those programs from startup for faster boots and reboots.
1. Open Windows Task Manager by right clicking the Task Bar and selecting Task Manager.
2. Choose the Startup tab from the top menu.
3. Right click on any of the four default tabs -- Name, Publisher, Status, or Startup impact -- and select CPU at startup.
4. Click the CPU at startup tab to order the processes by which take the longest.
From here, you can remove startup processes that use a lot of resources. Chrome and OneDrive are among the worst offenders.
