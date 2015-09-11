How to Enable Dark Theme on Edge Browser

Bored of the way your browser looks? Or do you want an aesthetic that's easier on your eyes? The new flagship browser for Windows 10 has a dark theme feature that reverses the color scheme by putting white text on a black background in its menus and navigation, but not on the web pages you view. Here's how to change your theme in Edge browser.
1. Open Edge.
2. Click the three-dot menu button on the top right of the screen.
3. Select Settings.
4. Hit the dropdown arrow under Choose A Theme.
5. Select Dark. If you want to switch back to the default, switch to Light.
Your browser's color theme will reverse.
