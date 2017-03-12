How to Disable the Windows 10 Password Prompt on Wake from Sleep

You walk away from your computer for a few minutes and when you come back it has gone to sleep to save power. You wake it up and then you have to enter your password again. That's annoying, particularly if you are waking your computer all day long as you close and open its lid while you walk around your home or office.

Fortunately, you can disable password prompts on wake-from-sleep in Windows 10, without disabling password prompts at startup. So, when you turn your computer on and it boots up, you'll need to enter a password but otherwise you won't.

It almost goes without saying that, if you change this setting, anyone will be able to access your computer if they wake it up from sleep. However, if you're confident that strangers won't be able to grab your laptop, the convenience may outweigh the risk. Here's how to disable passwords on wake in Windows 10.

1. Navigate to the Settings menu. You can get there by clicking the gear icon on the Start menu.

2. Select Accounts

3. Click Sign-in Options in the left pane.

4. Select Never from Require sign-in the menu.

Windows 10 Annoyances and Problems