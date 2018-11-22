The Best Tablet Under $500 is Now Even Cheaper

Good news to Apple fans. The Apple iPad is currently on sale at a fairly deep discount on Amazon for $249.00. It's a saving of $80 and a great gift idea for students, creative professionals or anyone looking to get some work done or watch a movie on the go.

We recently reviewed the 9.7-inch slate and awarded it our coveted Editor's Choice award. Thanks to its A10 Fusion processor, the latest iPad is one of the most powerful tablets on the market. The only tablet with more oomph, is another Apple slate, the iPad Pro. Our editor-in-chief, Mark Spoonauer, stated that "the 6th generation iPad runs circles around the processors in similarly sized Android slates."

Apple iPad (9.7 inches) - $249 - Amazon

Although its considered an entry-level tablet, the iPad now supports the Apple Pencil as well as augmented reality apps such as the WWF Free Rivers app, Boulevard AR and GeoGebraAR. It can even edit videos with Adobe Premiere Clip. The 8-megapixel rear camera captures vibrant pictures, which you can view on the slate's lovely 2048 x 1536-pixel panel. And like most Apple tablets, the iPad has longevity when it comes to battery life. The silvery tablet lasted 10 hours and 7 minutes on our battery test, besting the 9:45 category average.

If you're looking for one of the best tablets under $500 for an even lower price, now's the time.