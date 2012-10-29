Apple's Scott Forstall Leaving Company Following Maps Flap

Apple announced today that Scott Forstall, the company's senior vice president of iOS software, will be leaving the company next year. Forstall has been an integral part of Apple's iOS efforts for years, but took some serious heat recently as a result of Apple's botched roll-out of its Maps app.

Although Forstall will be leaving next year, his duties with the company will be reduced immediately, as he will now act as an advisor to Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

Forstall's responsibilities are being split up between several other high-ranking executives. Jony Ive is expected to take on the role of head of Apple's Human Interface division, while Eddy Cue will take responsibility for Siri and Maps.

Craig Federighi will serve as head of OS X and iOS. Meanwhile, Bob Mansfield will become the head of Apple's new Technology group, which will combine the company's wireless and semiconductor teams.

In addition to Forstall, Apple's senior VP of retail, John Browett, is also leaving the company.

Browett joined Apple in April 2012 after serving as the CEO of European technology retailer Dixon's Retail. Browett came under fire this year after a round of layoffs and reduced working hours at Apple's retail stores, according to AllThingsD.

via: AllThingsD