Dell and Alienware Go All-In on OLED

LAS VEGAS - Alienware had a lot of big announcements at CES 2019 -- a couple of refreshes for the m15 and G Series lines, and a totally new desktop replacement. But rather than rest on its laurels, the company is looking towards the future, and the future is OLED.

Today, the company unveiled three exciting new products sporting the amazingly vivid, power efficient panels. Unfortunately, exact pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but I was able to glean that Alienware is looking at the second half of the year.

Following a Dell/Alienware rep to a secret room on the show floor, I encountered an Alienware m15 and a G Series G7 15 outfitted with the glossy panels. While it made sense that the display would make it onto an Alienware, but I was pleasantly surprised to see Dell giving G Series fans high-end components. The brand has been positioned as a step below Alienware in both price and components, so it's great to see G Series get some OLED love.

But why should gaming laptops get all the fun? Alienware also revealed a showstopping 55-inch curved OLED gaming monitor. Like the laptops, the color and detail were exquisite. But the monitor has the added bonus of curvature that creates an immensely immersive experience. I'm looking forward to gazing longingly into each panel once they arrive at the Laptop Mag lab.