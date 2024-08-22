Today only, save $250 off the excellent Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Dock

Every so often we see a truly amazing deal, and this is one of them. Today only, you can buy the excellent Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock with 256GB for $349.

That's the lowest price for any Pixel tablet and $100 less than the previous low on Amazon. Many retailers are still selling this combo for $499 to $599. It's important to note that this is the larger 256GB storage model, although the $349 price is still cheaper than we've found the 128GB model from other retailers.

The Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock remains unique for its tablet/speaker dock combination. It's an 11-inch tablet that's light enough to take anywhere on campus and large enough to be highly useful for getting work done. With 256GB of onboard storage, you have plenty of room for apps and downloads.

When you're back in your dorm room or apartment, the speaker dock transforms it into a smart home and entertainment hub. In our review of Google's Pixel Tablet, we appreciated its stylish design, zippy performance, audio output, and long battery life. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

At $250 off, the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $349 is a great choice for its versatility, given it works for productivity, entertainment, and as a smart display. Act fast, though: This limited-time deal runs through 12:59 am ET on Friday.

Overview: Save $250 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock bundle. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 256GB of storage, charging speaker dock included. Release date: May 2023 Price check: Google $599 | Amazon $499 | Target $599 Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock with 256GB. Reviews: We and our sister sites agree that the Pixel Tablet is a solid device that seamlessly transitions from tablet to smart display. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★ Buy if: You want an excellent tablet with a roomy display that also works as a smart home hub. It's a great choice if you're committed to the Android ecosystem, Google Assistant, and want a premium tablet experience. Don't buy if: You want a laptop replacement or a tablet primarily for consuming streaming content. Also, it lacks a stylus, so if you want the convenience and productivity of a stylus, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S Pen might suit you better.