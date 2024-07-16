This Prime Day iPad mini deal sent me into a swirling whirling vortex of nostalgia

This Amazon Prime Day deal sent me on a trip down memory lane. At one point, the Apple iPad Mini was my go-to device for any tasks on the go. From taking notes in class to working on stories and scripts, I toted around the compact, powerful iPad Mini daily.

I've moved away from using a tablet as my daily device in favor of my phone, but this particular Prime Day deal has me questioning whether I should fix that. Apple hasn't updated the iPad Mini in a few years, which makes the iPad mini (6th Gen) the latest version of Apple's ultraportable tablet. And at $359, this is the cheapest the Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) has ever been. Don't forget to check the on-page coupon to get the extra $20 off.

Sure, you can find cheaper tablets, but the Apple iPad Mini is still going to outperform most affordable tablets. Plus, it is one of the best tablets to buy if you want to use it with one hand.

Today's best Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) deal