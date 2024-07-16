This Prime Day iPad mini deal sent me into a swirling whirling vortex of nostalgia
At $359 this 4-star iPad Mini is a downright steal
This Amazon Prime Day deal sent me on a trip down memory lane. At one point, the Apple iPad Mini was my go-to device for any tasks on the go. From taking notes in class to working on stories and scripts, I toted around the compact, powerful iPad Mini daily.
I've moved away from using a tablet as my daily device in favor of my phone, but this particular Prime Day deal has me questioning whether I should fix that. Apple hasn't updated the iPad Mini in a few years, which makes the iPad mini (6th Gen) the latest version of Apple's ultraportable tablet. And at $359, this is the cheapest the Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) has ever been. Don't forget to check the on-page coupon to get the extra $20 off.
Sure, you can find cheaper tablets, but the Apple iPad Mini is still going to outperform most affordable tablets. Plus, it is one of the best tablets to buy if you want to use it with one hand.
Today's best Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) deal
iPad mini (6th Gen): $499 $359 @ Amazon w/on-page coupon
Overview: Save $140 on the Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) tablet with an Apple A15 processor, 64GB of storage, and 12MP front/12 MP back cameras.
Features: Apple A15 Bionic chipset, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, 12MP front/12MP back camera, Touch ID
Release Date: September 24, 2021
Price History: The iPad Mini (6th Gen) with 64GB of storage and WiFi only connectivity initially launched for $499, though it can be frequently found on-sale for $399. The lowest price prior to this Prime Day was $375 on April 1, 2024, making today's deal the cheapest the iPad Mini has ever been.
Reviews: In our review of the Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen), we praised Apple for giving the portable tablet a much-needed update to the processor, display, battery, and cameras.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if you: Want the most up-to-date Apple tablet you can use comfortably with one hand.
Don't buy it if: You want the latest Apple processor or a
