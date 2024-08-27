Lenovo drops the popular Tab M9 to just $99 for Labor Day
This compelling Android tablet is even more attractive at this price
Labor Day is practically here, and the deals just keep coming. Lenovo has plenty of laptop deals and tablet deals, too — like this awesome cut on the Lenovo Tab M9. This tablet has hit $99 before, but for Labor Day, Lenovo drops it to $98, with an extra bonus.
It's worth noting that the deal at Lenovo includes 64GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of RAM. The same tablet is on sale at Best Buy for $1 more, but that version has only 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. Lenovo's offer gives you double the onboard storage and an extra gig of memory compared to the last time we spotted the tablet at $99.
No question that the Lenovo Tab M9's frequent sale price plays a part in its popularity. Previously, we noted that Notebook Check was one of the few places we'd seen a review (which was relatively positive).
The tablet has modest specs, with Android 12 preloaded. It runs on a MediaTek G80 processor, has 4GB of RAM, and has a 9-inch 1340 x 800 IPS touchscreen with 400 nits brightness.
If you're looking for a basic Android tablet for entertainment, email, and web surfing, this Android tablet deal gets you in the door with an Android tablet without spending a lot of cash. The Lenovo Tab M9 for $99 at Lenovo. That's a terrific price for a 9-inch Android tablet with 64GB of storage.
Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Lenovo Tab M9
Was: $149
Now: $98 @ Lenovo
Overview:
Lowest Price! Save $51 on one of the most popular Android tablets.
Launch date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the Lenovo Tab M9 drop to, and the lowest price with this memory and storage configuration.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, microSD card slot, 8MP rear camera, 2MP fixed-focus front camera, Android 12
Price check: Amazon $109 | Best Buy $99 (both of these deals come with 32GB of storage)
Reviews: One of the few reviews we found praises the tablet for its large screen in a compact design all for a relatively low price. Android Police's review gave it a 6/10 rating, calling out its slow performance.
Notebook Check: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a basic Android tablet at sub-$100 price. You like Android. You want a big screen. You want something portable. You don't need the sharpest display or fastest performing tablet on the block.
Don't buy if: You are looking for a tablet for complex productivity tasks, performance hungry functions, or if you want a sharp, high-res display. This tablet does what it does well enough, but it won't be a good fit for everyone.
