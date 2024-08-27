Lenovo drops the popular Tab M9 to just $99 for Labor Day

Labor Day is practically here, and the deals just keep coming. Lenovo has plenty of laptop deals and tablet deals, too — like this awesome cut on the Lenovo Tab M9. This tablet has hit $99 before, but for Labor Day, Lenovo drops it to $98, with an extra bonus.

It's worth noting that the deal at Lenovo includes 64GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of RAM. The same tablet is on sale at Best Buy for $1 more, but that version has only 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. Lenovo's offer gives you double the onboard storage and an extra gig of memory compared to the last time we spotted the tablet at $99.

No question that the Lenovo Tab M9's frequent sale price plays a part in its popularity. Previously, we noted that Notebook Check was one of the few places we'd seen a review (which was relatively positive).

The tablet has modest specs, with Android 12 preloaded. It runs on a MediaTek G80 processor, has 4GB of RAM, and has a 9-inch 1340 x 800 IPS touchscreen with 400 nits brightness.

If you're looking for a basic Android tablet for entertainment, email, and web surfing, this Android tablet deal gets you in the door with an Android tablet without spending a lot of cash. The Lenovo Tab M9 for $99 at Lenovo. That's a terrific price for a 9-inch Android tablet with 64GB of storage.

Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal