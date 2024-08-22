Lenovo's early Labor Day sale knocks up to 64% off sitewide, here are 5 laptop deals worth your while

Labor Day is nearly upon us, but Lenovo has jumped the gun with some early Labor Day Lenovo deals on a whole bunch of their laptops. We’ve pulled out five of our favorite deals from the bunch to highlight for you.

The standout deal has to be a staggering $2,040 off the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16. Thinkpads are Lenovo’s business-orientated laptop range, offering top specs and build quality at a premium price. This deal knocks 64% off the cost, which means you can say goodbye to that pesky premium price.

Leaving the business world behind, the Lenovo Slim 7i is down to just $814 ($286 off). This slimline laptop is perfect for students thanks to its long battery life and fast charging capabilities.

If you can’t decide between a tablet and a laptop, and want the best of both worlds then there are two 2-in-1 laptops on sale too. The Yoga 9i 14-inch is $290 off if you want something with great specs, while the Chromebook Duet 3 is down to just $284 if you want something super affordable.

Gamers can get in on the action too, with $180 off the LOQ 15-inch gaming laptop — this gaming machine has a dedicated RTX 4050 GPU and comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate too, so you can start playing as soon as it arrives.

Alongside the advertised prices, several of these laptops also qualify for an additional 5% off with the coupon code “EXTRAFIVE” — we’ve noted the qualifying laptops in the deals below.

We've been scouring the Labor Day sales searching for big savings laptops, tablets, and dorm room essentials, so check out our main deals page for all the latest offers.

5 early Labor Day Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16: $3139 $1099 @ Lenovo

We’re starting strong here — how about a $2,040 discount? Yeah, you heard us right. You could certainly argue that this Lenovo Thinkpad is overpriced at its MSRP, but you can’t deny the value when it’s 64% off. The ThinkPad Z16 has great specs, a gorgeous screen, and rock-solid build quality. Check out our Lenovo Thinkpad Z16 review for our full thoughts. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H Processor, AMD Radeon RX 6500M 4GB GDDR6 GPU, 16 GB LPDDR5, 256 GB SSD, 16-inch (3840 x 2400) OLED touch screen display, Windows 11 Pro, 1080P webcam, fingerprint reader.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1: $1549 $1259 @ Lenovo

This flexible 2-in-1 laptop is perfect for people who need to take their tech on the go. It’s lightweight, works as both a laptop or tablet, and has great specs for the cost. It also has a color-accurate display that we described as "breathtaking" in our Yoga 9i review. Plus you can use coupon code “EXTRAFIVE” for an additional 5% off. Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB lPDDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, 14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch screen display, 5MP webcam, fingerprint reader.

Lenovo Slim 7i: $1099 $814 @ Lenovo

If you want something on the lower end of the price range that still delivers great performance, this 14-inch Lenovo Slim 7i has all the bases covered. We reviewed it earlier this year and loved the beautiful 1080p OLED display, great specs, and impressive battery life. Check out our Lenovo Slim 7i review to see the full breakdown. And again, you can use coupon code “EXTRAFIVE” for an additional 5% off Features: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1 TB SSD, 14-inch (1920 x 1200) OLED touch screen display, Windows 11 Pro 64, 1080P webcam with privacy shutter.

Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4050: $1079 $899 @ Lenovo

Looking for a laptop that can handle work and play? This Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is a bargain at $180 off as one of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals. It has a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, along with enough grunt in the CPU and RAM departments to handle some serious portable gaming. You also get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free with your purchase too. Once again, enter code “EXTRAFIVE” for an additional 5% off. Features: Intel Core i5-13450HX processor, NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 12GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display., 720P webcam.