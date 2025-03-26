Upgrade your reading experience for less with this Kindle Colorsoft deal for Amazon's Spring Sale!

Snag a new ereader at a great price with the Kindle Colorsoft, Kindle Scribe, or top Kobo alternatives

I love ereaders, but they can be a bit pricey if you want premium features like a color display or writing capabilities.

Luckily, there are a few great deals available right now for Amazon's Spring Sale that can help you save on a new ereader.

For example, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is 20% off, bringing it down to $224 for a model with a seven-inch color e-ink display and 32GB of storage.

The color display means you can read graphic novels, magazines, and textbooks with full-color illustrations. You can also view your book covers and highlights in color.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $224 at Amazon

Features: Seven-inch color e-ink display, waterproof, 32GB of storage

Kindles are great, but I personally prefer Kobo. The Kobo Clara Colour is a great alternative to the Kindle Colorsoft that costs even less at just $159!

It has a slightly smaller six-inch display but allows more freedom to add books from third-party bookstores, which you can't do on Kindle.

If you want to save a little money while also getting a high-quality full-color ereader, the Kobo Clara Colour is a top pick.

Kobo Clara Colour
Kobo Clara Colour: $159 at Amazon

Features: 6-inch color e-ink display, waterproof, 16GB of storage

If you're a fan of annotating your books, you may also want to check out the Kindle Scribe. This ereader mixes the note-taking features of a tablet with the e-ink reading experience of an ereader.

Right now, the Kindle Scribe is down to just $324 for a model that includes a 10.2-inch glare-free e-ink display, 16GB of RAM, and a matching pen. If you like taking notes on an iPad but wish it had fewer distractions (and was easier on your eyes), this tablet e-reader could be the perfect fit.

Kindle Scribe (16GB)
Kindle Scribe (16GB): was $399 now $324 at Amazon

Features: 10.2-inch black-and-white e-ink display, 16GB of storage, stylus included

Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Contributing Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a contributing writer at Laptop Mag specializing in mobile tech, gaming gear, and accessories. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.

