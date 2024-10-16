The 5 best early Black Friday iPad deals from Amazon and B&H

Is an iPad as crucial to own as a laptop or a smartphone? Probably not. But do iPads make shopping, streaming your favorite show, and scrolling social media loads better? Absolutely.

If you're ready to add an iPad to your device library or upgrade your existing iPad, now is the best time. Black Friday is still a month away, but that's not stopping retailers from offering epic early discounts.

Apple's tiniest, most powerful, and cheapest tablets have all landed on this list with significant discounts. Snap up your favorite before it goes back up to full price.

If you're looking to start your holiday shopping early, make sure you also check out the best early Black Friday deals we've rounded up so far this year.

Best early Black Friday iPad deals

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024)

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $549 @ Amazon Save $50 on the iPad Air 6 to get it for $549, which is just $2 shy of its all-time low price. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than its predecessor and features new landscape stereo speakers. Made of a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil to create a mini workstation. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Magic Keyboard

Apple 11" iPad Pro M4

Apple 11" iPad Pro M4: $999 $899 @ B&H Save $100 off the latest iPad Pro M4 with 256GB of storage to catch it at its lowest price. The 2024 iPad Pro is Apple's thinnest tablet ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED. This display delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. To top it off, it's the first device equipped with the most powerful silicon Apple has to offer: the M4. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M4 9-core chip, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP landscape ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Magic Keyboard

Apple 13" iPad Pro M4

Apple 13" iPad Pro M4: $1,299 $1,197 @ Amazon You can snag a $102 discount on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 right now, a mere $1 shy of its lowest price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power, so it'll last even longer between charges. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M4 9-core chip, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP landscape ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Magic Keyboard

Apple 10.2" iPad 9

Apple 10.2" iPad 9: $329 $229 @ Amazon Save $100 on the 9th generation iPad to add an Apple tablet to your device library for the least amount of money possible. In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also loved the tablet's upgraded 12MP selfie camera, now equipped with Center Stage. Overall, we awarded this iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid performance and even better value. Features: 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LED-backlit Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Apple Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB)