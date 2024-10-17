Save big on the iPad mini 7 and more with these 5 early Black Friday iPad deals

Obviously, we're on Team Laptop here at Laptop Mag, but we've got a lot of respect for the humble tablet too — especially Apple's exceptional iPad lineup. That's why we've been tracking down the best iPad deals at Best Buy and Walmart on your behalf.

We're in the eye of the storm at the moment, with Prime Big Deals Day behind us and Black Friday on the horizon, but that doesn't mean there aren't great offers to be found. Hell, if you know where to look there are deals on products that aren't even out yet, like the $15 discount on the Apple iPad mini 7 at Walmart.

Best Buy also has a bunch of iPad models on sale, including $100 off the latest version of the iPad Pro 13, which is down to $1,399. Our favorite deal is on an older model though — a massive $500 off the Apple iPad Pro M2. On a similar front, you can also save a hefty $200 on the 10.9" iPad Air M1 at Best Buy. Sure, it's an older model, but it's also only $399

Rounding out the deals we've got the humble iPad for $299 at Best Buy. It might not have any extra names or fancy titles, but this is still an excellent tablet, and, with this $50 discount, it's the cheapest way to join the iPad ecosystem.

As we approach November, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for all the best early Black Friday deals, so check out our deals hub to see the great discounts we've found on laptops, tablets, and more.

Best early Black Friday iPad deals at Walmart and Best Buy

Pre-order and save! Apple iPad mini 7 (64GB): $499 $484 @ Walmart

Pre-order the upcoming Apple iPad mini 7 at Walmart and save $15 vs the MSRP. Apple's latest pint-sized tablet is powered by the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence to help simplify and enhance everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C

Apple 13" iPad Pro M4: $1,499 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the latest and greatest tablet from Apple, the iPad Pro. It uses the latest M4 processor to pack outrageous power into an incredibly thin and light device. The OLED display is gorgeous too, making it ideal for watching movies and even gaming. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED (2752 x 2064) display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M4 9-core chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP landscape ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Magic Keyboard Price check: $1,399 @ Amazon

12.9" Apple iPad Pro M2 (2TB): $2,199 $1,699 @ Best Buy

If you don't need the absolute cutting edge in tech, you can get some real bargains on older iPad models, like this M2 iPad Pro. We reviewed the Apple iPad Pro M2 just last year and said it was the best tablet you could buy... if you could afford it. Well, the $500 discount here helps a lot with that. The cellular version is also on offer with $500 off too, down to $1,799. Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 2TB storage, 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultrawide rear camera, LiDAR scanner, 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 6E.

Apple 10.9" iPad Air M1 (5th Gen): $599 $399 @ Best Buy

Another bargain if you don't mind snagging an older-generation model, is this $200 discount on the 5th Generation iPad Air. It's got an M1 chip and a beautiful display bundled up into the iPad Air's iconic slimline design, all for under $400. Once again, the cellular version is also on sale with the same $200 discount, down to $549. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) LED-backlit Retina display with True Tone, M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Apple Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)