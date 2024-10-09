5 iPad Prime Day deals I recommend before the big sale runs out — every iPad is at an all-time low price
With major Prime Day discounts, now is the time to pull the trigger on an iPad
iPads might not be the most crucial gadget in everyone's repertoire, but that doesn't mean they're not supremely nice to have. Let's be honest: doomscrolling on your phone while you're crashed out in bed just isn't the same.
If you've been waiting to justify the expense of a new iPad, now is the time to finally pull the trigger, and thanks to discounts via Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, you can scoop one up for an unprecedentedly low price.
Whether you want a full-featured way to compute on the go or you're intrigued by a new wave of "pro" apps like Logic and Final Cut — both of which have finally made their way to Apple's famed tablets — these are the iPad deals you need to snap up before it's too late.
Best iPad deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2024
Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $545 @ Amazon
Save $52 on the iPad Air 6 for a limited time and grab it at its lowest price to date.
The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Apple 11" iPad Pro M4: $999 $898 @ Amazon
Save $100 off the latest iPad Pro M4 to catch it at its lowest price.
The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.
Apple 13" iPad Pro M4: $1,299 $1,196 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Amazon offers a $103 discount on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage
Apple 10.2" iPad 9: $329 $199 @ Amazon
Save $130 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for its lowest price so far. In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance.
Features: 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Apple Touch ID, Apple Pay
Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB): $499 $349 @ Amazon
Save $150 on the iPad mini 6, now matching its lowest-ever price. As we praise in our iPad mini 6 review, this tablet is compact, has a sharp, bright display, and delivers snappy performance. Its battery life was also impressive for an iPad, lasting 11 hours in real-world testing. We loved the iPad mini so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.
Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID. Apple Pay
