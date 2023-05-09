Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro are coming to iPad — can it be a content creator laptop?

Earlier today, Apple launched Final Cut Pro (opens in new tab) and Logic Pro (opens in new tab) for iPad, bringing the two powerful content creation applications to iPad. Could this make the iPad one of content creators' most affordable laptop options while bringing them a touch interface that enhances workflows?

With the Final Cut Pro iPad app, creators can carry the ultra-lightweight iPad as they shoot and use it to record, edit, finish, and share their projects with speed and efficiency like never before. Editing on a multi-touch interface is something some creators may find handy in the field.

With Logic Pro, Apple is putting the power of a professional audio editing suite right in the hands of creators who may record vlogs, podcasts, or music on-the-go — you can make studio-quality music right in the palm of your hands.

Final Cut Pro for iPad

According to Apple, Final Cut Pro for iPad will introduce an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools that unlock new workflows for video creators. One feature is a new jog wheel that makes editing more accessible and enables users to interact with content in entirely new ways on their iPads.

They can use Magnetic Timeline to navigate around their move clips, make fast, frame-accurate edits (with just the tap of a finger), and push their creativity to new heights with multi-touch gestures.



Apple also has a new Live Drawing feature that lets users draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. If you own an M2 iPad Pro, Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for users to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen.

There are several modes, including "Pro camera mode, " which gives users even greater control of their footage during editing. You can also edit multiple camera footage in multi-camera mode. Users can correct focus, exposure, and white balance. It appears that Final Cut Pro for iPad is a full-featured video editor, and we can't wait to get our hands on it, play with all its professional-level capabilities, and report back to you.

Combining the portability of an iPad with the ability of Logic Pro is fantastic for musicians who may not be able to afford a MacBook. Also, it's enormous because carrying an iPad to a gig or studio is much easier than having a laptop.

Apple is putting the power of music and audio editing in the palm of creatives' hands for an affordable price and bringing some interesting new tools to the multi-touch interface of the iPad. An all-new Sound Browser with dynamic filtering will help you create the perfect sound for your creations.



Apple is including profesional-level digital instruments and sound effects to help muscians create the sound they want. The focus is on authentic-sounding digital recreations of instruments that give the iPad user a vast access to what they need.

From beat making and sampling tools, and a pro mixer to put it all together, iPad users will have all the tools they need to create music.

Pricing, availability and final thoughts

Apple has taken the best MacBooks apps and stuffed them inside an iPad — full-featured and all — at a more bearable price tag. Sure, you'll probably want the iPad Pro M2 to give you the best overall user experience, but having the option to use a more entry-level iPad could be game changing.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will become available to download and purchase on May 23 in the Apple App store for $4.99 a month (or $49 a year). Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later, and Logic Pro will be available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad require iPadOS 16.4. For more information, check out apple.com/final-cut-pro-for-ipad and apple.com/logic-pro-for-ipad.