I love the Pixel Tablet for all the wrong reasons, but at its lowest price ever you should buy it too

The Google Pixel Tablet isn't the first tablet to blend in smart home functionality or to feature a dock. Lenovo played with this form factor for years, but this is one time that Google channeled its inner Apple and didn't do it first, but did it best.

Currently available for $349 at Amazon ($150 off), the Google Pixel Tablet is a solid value if you want either a tablet or a smart home display for showing photos, playing music, or managing your other smart home gadgets like Hue lights.

When I reviewed the Pixel Tablet I was thrilled to finally have a tablet that I didn't feel was wasted half the time sitting in a drawer or unused at the edge of my desk. It's not trying to be a laptop replacement, but it's an integral part of my daily workflow as it sits on my desk and serves up streaming music, handles my to do list, and then pops off its dock so I can have some entertainment while I make lunch. The iPad or Galaxy Tablet is more powerful, there's no question there, but for a casual tablet user the Pixel Tablet offers a tough package to beat.

Prime Day deals are winding down, but right now you can still get the Pixel Tablet for its lowest price ever.

Google Pixel Tablet Prime Day deal