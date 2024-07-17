I love the Pixel Tablet for all the wrong reasons, but at its lowest price ever you should buy it too
The Pixel Tablet is a weird beast, but it might be my favorite tablet
The Google Pixel Tablet isn't the first tablet to blend in smart home functionality or to feature a dock. Lenovo played with this form factor for years, but this is one time that Google channeled its inner Apple and didn't do it first, but did it best.
Currently available for $349 at Amazon ($150 off), the Google Pixel Tablet is a solid value if you want either a tablet or a smart home display for showing photos, playing music, or managing your other smart home gadgets like Hue lights.
When I reviewed the Pixel Tablet I was thrilled to finally have a tablet that I didn't feel was wasted half the time sitting in a drawer or unused at the edge of my desk. It's not trying to be a laptop replacement, but it's an integral part of my daily workflow as it sits on my desk and serves up streaming music, handles my to do list, and then pops off its dock so I can have some entertainment while I make lunch. The iPad or Galaxy Tablet is more powerful, there's no question there, but for a casual tablet user the Pixel Tablet offers a tough package to beat.
Prime Day deals are winding down, but right now you can still get the Pixel Tablet for its lowest price ever.
Google Pixel Tablet Prime Day deal
Google Pixel Tablet
Was: $499
Now: $349 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $150 off the Google Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock.
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 8-core processor, fingerprint reader, and 128GB of storage.
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Google $379 | Best Buy $379
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Pixel Tablet with its Charging Speaker Dock.
Alternative: The standalone Pixel Tablet is also at an all-time low of $299, but in my opinion the Charging Speaker Dock is a critical part of the package.
Reviews: In my review, I said that the Pixel Tablet is a solid slate that seamlessly transitions from tablet to smart display. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features, like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy if: If you're a Google ecosystem devotee or a casual tablet user who finds the idea of a smart home display and a tablet in one.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a tablet with a stylus or to use as a laptop replacement. Consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, or any of the best iPad Prime Day deals.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.