Grab a brand new 13-inch iPad Air 6 at its lowest price ever

If you've had your eye on Apple's new iPad Air 6 since it debuted two months ago, now's the best time to buy one. Ahead of Prime Day, the 128GB iPad Air 6 just dipped to $749 at Amazon — that's the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet!

Regularly $799, that's $50 in savings for you, and there likely won't be a better deal for the base iPad Air 6 for a while.

The iPad Air 6 fixes a mistake from the iPad Air 5: ample storage. The base iPad Air 6 comes with 128GB of storage, which is plenty for downloading photos, videos, streaming apps, and the occasional mobile game. Plus, with the M2 chip, you can transform the iPad Air 6 into a mobile workstation with the help of the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Luckily for you, this deal isn't reserved for just one iPad Air 6 colorway. You can save $50 on the 128GB iPad Air 6 in Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Blue.

Be sure to check out other early Prime Day deals to get a jump on your holiday shopping or just splurge on something nice for yourself.

Today's best iPad Air 6 deal