Grab a brand new 13-inch iPad Air 6 at its lowest price ever
Apple's new iPad Air 6 gets slashed by $50 ahead of Prime Day
If you've had your eye on Apple's new iPad Air 6 since it debuted two months ago, now's the best time to buy one. Ahead of Prime Day, the 128GB iPad Air 6 just dipped to $749 at Amazon — that's the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet!
Regularly $799, that's $50 in savings for you, and there likely won't be a better deal for the base iPad Air 6 for a while.
The iPad Air 6 fixes a mistake from the iPad Air 5: ample storage. The base iPad Air 6 comes with 128GB of storage, which is plenty for downloading photos, videos, streaming apps, and the occasional mobile game. Plus, with the M2 chip, you can transform the iPad Air 6 into a mobile workstation with the help of the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.
Luckily for you, this deal isn't reserved for just one iPad Air 6 colorway. You can save $50 on the 128GB iPad Air 6 in Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Blue.
Be sure to check out other early Prime Day deals to get a jump on your holiday shopping or just splurge on something nice for yourself.
Today's best iPad Air 6 deal
13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024, 128GB)
Was: $799
Now: $749 @ Amazon
Overview: In this early Prime Day deal, Amazon is offering $50 off the 128GB version of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air 6.
Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide, wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Magic Keyboard.
Launch date: May 2024
Price check: Walmart $749 | Best Buy $759 w/ Plus membership
Price history: This is the lowest price for Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air 6 with 128GB of storage.
Reviews: Because the iPad Air 6 is so new, there aren't many reviews published for it yet. However, early reviews and initial impressions online are positive. It's a thin, visually appealing tablet that now offers more screen real estate with the 13-inch model. The M2 chip can also handle more intense tasks than its predecessor.
Buy it if: You prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content, and you want to pay the premium for M2 performance. This lightweight tablet also makes a great laptop alternative when you pair it with the Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard (sold separately).
Don't buy it if: You plan to use your tablet only for streaming content, browsing the web, or responding to emails. Instead, opt for the previous-gen M1 iPad Air 5 or an even cheaper tablet like the iPad 9.
