Get a massive Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus tablet for over $200 off

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is the strongest Android competitor to Apple's iPad Pro tablets. And with this deep discount at Amazon the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus drops back to its lowest price ever.

You can buy the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for $898, a 20% percent discount over its regular $1,119 price, and a $221 savings overall. This discount is specifically for the Platinum Silver colorway only (the darker Moonstone Gray colorway is still the regular price). Bonus: This iteration includes 512GB of on-board storage, a step-up from the baseline 256GB (currently priced at $879). That detail alone makes this deal a no-brainer and a terrific buy if you're hunting for a recently released Android tablet with a large display and an included stylus.

We did a hands-on with the larger Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and loved that version's gorgeous and bright 14.6-inch display and sleek, modern aesthetics. That model weighs in at 2.35 pounds and stands just 0.21 inches thick. Our sister site TechRadar reviewed this mid-range model and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in its review, noting that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Plus "makes no compromises in being an exceptionally premium device."

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus' display is more modest than that of the Ultra, to match its mid-range position in Samsung's lineup. It has a 12.4-inch display that carries 650 nits brightness, short of the 950 on the Ultra but still plenty bright for use outdoors or in ambient light. It also has a smaller battery capacity at 10,090 mAh (to the Ultra's 11,200 mAh), and it weighs far less, coming in at a very comfortable 1.26 pounds.

If you don't need the jumbo size of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's display, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a perfect fit for creativity, entertainment, and productivity. And it's the best Android alternative to the Apple iPad Pro. Act fast to snag this excellent discount at Amazon while it lasts. This is one of the best tablet deals you can buy right now.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus deal