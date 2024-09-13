Get a $400 instant credit on this striking Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra tablet
A massive, powerful tablet that includes a stylus
We rarely see deals as outstanding as this one, now available via Samsung. Snag a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for just $799, an all-time low, and an excellent deal on this premium tablet that usually sells for $1,199.
Don't be discouraged when you get to the page and see that the usual price is up top. Please scroll down to where Samsung has its trade-in offers. Select no trade-in to get a $400 Samsung Instant Credit, bringing the price down to $799 without any additional fuss.
You can see if you qualify for one of their trade-in deals, which are good for up to $800. But as usual, you'd have to trade in a recent top-tier device (like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra) to get the maximum trade-in value. The beauty of this deal is that you can save $400 with one click; nothing else is required.
We love this model, which competes well with Apple's iPad Pros and beats those tablets on price for now. The Galaxy Tab S9 has a brilliant 14.6-inch QHD AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This $799 deal is on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you want 512GB of storage, add another $120.
The roomy display makes this tablet a great choice for productivity and content creators. It also has a microSD card slot so you can add up to 1TB of external storage, and it includes an S Pen stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for increased precision.
If the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is more tablet than you need, consider the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, also on sale during the Discover Samsung event. These sales run through September 15.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal
14.6" Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Was: $1,199
Now: $799 @ Samsung with $400 no trade-in Samsung Instant Credit
Features: 14.9-inch QHD (2960 x 1848) AMOLED display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12MP front-facing camera, 13MP rear-facing camera, up to 16-hour battery life, facial recognition and fingerprint reader, IP68 water and dust resistance, S Pen stylus
Release Date: September 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen with the S Pen included
Price check: Best Buy $ 1,049
Reviews consensus: In our hands-on review of the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we loved the gorgeous display and powerful performance. We also found the quad-speaker array impressive and appreciated its Samsung DeX support, which allows you to use the tablet via a monitor or TV with multitasking windows.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on| Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a tablet for more than just browsing. This is an excellent choice to replace a laptop or to use as a drawing tablet, not to mention the media editing capabilities.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet primarily for everyday browsing, streaming, and casual mobile gaming, or if you're looking for a more portable device.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.