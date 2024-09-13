Get a $400 instant credit on this striking Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra tablet

We rarely see deals as outstanding as this one, now available via Samsung. Snag a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for just $799, an all-time low, and an excellent deal on this premium tablet that usually sells for $1,199.

Don't be discouraged when you get to the page and see that the usual price is up top. Please scroll down to where Samsung has its trade-in offers. Select no trade-in to get a $400 Samsung Instant Credit, bringing the price down to $799 without any additional fuss.

We weren't kidding -- look at the $400 credit shoppers get on samsung.com (Image credit: Samsung)

You can see if you qualify for one of their trade-in deals, which are good for up to $800. But as usual, you'd have to trade in a recent top-tier device (like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra) to get the maximum trade-in value. The beauty of this deal is that you can save $400 with one click; nothing else is required.

We love this model, which competes well with Apple's iPad Pros and beats those tablets on price for now. The Galaxy Tab S9 has a brilliant 14.6-inch QHD AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This $799 deal is on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you want 512GB of storage, add another $120.

The roomy display makes this tablet a great choice for productivity and content creators. It also has a microSD card slot so you can add up to 1TB of external storage, and it includes an S Pen stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for increased precision.

If the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is more tablet than you need, consider the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, also on sale during the Discover Samsung event. These sales run through September 15.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal