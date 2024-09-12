Samsung slashes $150 off the excellent Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus

Samsung's fall sale continues with excellent discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus. These highly capable tablets come with the S Pen stylus, so you can easily take notes and make sketches right out of the box. All memory and storage configurations of these tablets are on sale now, so you can pick the configuration and price that makes the most sense for you.

Both tablet lines have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside, a microSD card slot (for adding up to 1TB of storage), and 4x AKG Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos. Both lines also have a 13MP main camera with autofocus, an 8MP ultrawide camera at the rear, and a 12MP ultrawide front camera.

The Galaxy Tab S9 has an 11-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X, WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. Since it has the smallest display among its S9 series siblings, it follows that this is the lightest of the S9 tablets, at 1.1 pounds. With this sale, you can save $150 on either the baseline Galaxy Tab S9 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (now $649) or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (now $769). If you're going for the 256GB version, check pricing: For a limited time, Amazon beats Samsung's sale on the graphite colorway, knocking 20% off to bring the price down to $740 at Amazon.

If you want a slightly larger display, graduate to the mid-tier Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, on sale for $170 off right now. It weighs 1.28 pounds and has a 12.4-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+ (2,800 x 1,752) display with up to 120 Hz refresh. Both variants include 12GB of RAM, with the 256GB version selling for $829 (down from $999) and the 512GB version selling for $949 (down from $1,119).

Samsung also offers trade-in deals if you have an eligible phone or tablet device. The company even accepts models with cracked screens, although you won't get quite as much.

These Galaxy Tab S9 sales are part of the Discover Samsung event, which runs now through September 15. These are our other picks for the top Samsung deals available during this event.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 deal