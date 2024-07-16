Finally! The popular Lenovo Tab M9 tablet drops to $99 in a deal to rival Prime Day
This Android tablet has been selling fast since last year
Prime Day is here, and deals are flooding in just about every category, from laptops to phones, but it's also the best time to pick up a new tablet. Lenovo tries to cut Prime Day with its popular Lenovo Tab M9 dropping to $99 once again.
Truly a phenomenon, it's unclear what makes the Lenovo Tab M9 so popular with folks apart from its double-digit price. And that may just be it. The last time I dug around, I found only one review on Notebook Check, in which they gave a relatively positive review.
Hop on this popular Android tablet deal. You can get the Lenovo Tab M9 for $99 at Lenovo. That's a stellar price for a 9-inch Android tablet. So if you're looking for something capable of simple tasks, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a solid choice.
Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Lenovo Tab M9
Was: $149
Now: $99 @ Lenovo
Overview:
Lowest Price! Save $50 on one of the most popular Android tablet deals from 2023 until now. It's likely to drop back to its original price once Prime Day is over.
Launch date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the Lenovo Tab M9 drop to, and it likely won't get lower.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Powering the M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM with 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Google's snappy and efficient Android 13 mobile OS affords you access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play.
Price check: Amazon $109
Reviews: The one review I found praises the tablet for its large screen in a compact design all for a relatively low price.
Notebook Check: ★★★★
Buy if: You need a decently specced Android tablet at an affordable price. You like Android. You want a big screen. You want something portable. You would rather not spend hundreds of dollars on an Apple product.
Don't buy if: You are looking for a workhorse of a tablet, or you don't like Android, or you want a smaller or larger screen than nine inches. This tablet does a few things very well but doesn't do everything for everyone.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.