Finally! The popular Lenovo Tab M9 tablet drops to $99 in a deal to rival Prime Day

Lenovo Tab M9

Was: $149

Now: $99 @ Lenovo

Overview:

Lowest Price! Save $50 on one of the most popular Android tablet deals from 2023 until now. It's likely to drop back to its original price once Prime Day is over.

Launch date: 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the Lenovo Tab M9 drop to, and it likely won't get lower.

Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Powering the M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM with 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Google's snappy and efficient Android 13 mobile OS affords you access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play.

Price check: Amazon $109

Reviews: The one review I found praises the tablet for its large screen in a compact design all for a relatively low price.

Notebook Check: ★★★★

Buy if: You need a decently specced Android tablet at an affordable price. You like Android. You want a big screen. You want something portable. You would rather not spend hundreds of dollars on an Apple product.

Don't buy if: You are looking for a workhorse of a tablet, or you don't like Android, or you want a smaller or larger screen than nine inches. This tablet does a few things very well but doesn't do everything for everyone.