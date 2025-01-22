Deal alert: The Lenovo Tab M9 Android is an indefatigable streaming machine, and it's $99 — that's $50 off!
Get a Lenovo Android tablet for $99
The Lenovo Tab M9 remains a stalwart and strong budget iPad alternative. And right now, it's close to its lowest price ever.
You can now buy the Lenovo Tab M9 for $99 at Amazon. It's also at Best Buy and has the same price. That's a $50 discount and within $10 of the lowest price we'd ever seen for this tablet during the past Black Friday/Cyber Monday season.
A worse configuration is $131 at Amazon or $139 at Best Buy, but this upgraded version features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (compared to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage), so it's well worth the additional $10. This is one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals still available today.
This model has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, as well as a MediaTek G80 octa-core processor. While the storage is pretty low, you can expand it via the microSD card slot.
Although we didn't test this model, we've seen Amazon customers rate the Tab M9 highly, giving it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Users appreciate this 9-inch tablet's lightweight and compact design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery, which are welcome features. The display is a bit lower resolution than some, but it's still perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on a streaming service.
At just $99, the Lenovo Tab M9 remains one of the best budget-priced iPad alternatives we've seen.
Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Overview
Save $50 on the Lenovo Tab M9, a tablet whose compact screen size is perfect for taking with you anywhere.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speaker, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12
Release date: March 2023
Price check: Best Buy $139 (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen on this configuration of the Lenovo Tab M9.
Reviews: We didn't test the Lenovo Tab M9, but customer reviews at Amazon rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Customers are satisfied by the tablet's speed; like, it's compact and lightweight with a long-lasting battery. They also note this is the perfect size for watching YouTube, streaming movies, reading, and emailing.
Buy if: You want a baseline, highly portable tablet under $100 for streaming video, playing games, surfing the web, and checking email and social media.
Don't buy if: You want a more powerful tablet for productivity, content creation, or demanding mobile games.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.