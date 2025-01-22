Deal alert: The Lenovo Tab M9 Android is an indefatigable streaming machine, and it's $99 — that's $50 off!

The Lenovo Tab M9 remains a stalwart and strong budget iPad alternative. And right now, it's close to its lowest price ever.

You can now buy the Lenovo Tab M9 for $99 at Amazon. It's also at Best Buy and has the same price. That's a $50 discount and within $10 of the lowest price we'd ever seen for this tablet during the past Black Friday/Cyber Monday season.

A worse configuration is $131 at Amazon or $139 at Best Buy, but this upgraded version features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (compared to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage), so it's well worth the additional $10. This is one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals still available today.

This model has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, as well as a MediaTek G80 octa-core processor. While the storage is pretty low, you can expand it via the microSD card slot.

Although we didn't test this model, we've seen Amazon customers rate the Tab M9 highly, giving it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Users appreciate this 9-inch tablet's lightweight and compact design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery, which are welcome features. The display is a bit lower resolution than some, but it's still perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on a streaming service.

At just $99, the Lenovo Tab M9 remains one of the best budget-priced iPad alternatives we've seen.

Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal