Book it over to Amazon to snap up these Black Friday Kindle deals — save up to $45

Extra, extra, read all about it — amazing deals on Amazon Kindle eReaders during the Black Friday sales event. Almost every model in Amazon's Kindle range is discounted in this sale, but we've highlighted our top three picks below.

The star of the show is the brand-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $154, down from $199. This thing only came out in October 2024, and you can already snag a cool $45 off the MSRP. This Paperwhite is Amazon's fastest Kindle yet, and this special edition comes with extra features like wireless charging and more memory to store your digital library.

Beyond that, there are two versions of the classic Kindle, depending on whether you're picking one up for yourself or your kids. The Amazon Kindle is down to $84 and offers an excellent reading experience for all ages. Meanwhile, the Amazon Kindle Kids is down to $94; it's the same great device, but with a protective case, parental controls, a 6-month Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a 2-year warranty. That's a lot of extra stuff for just $10... in fact, forget the kids, I want that one.

You don't even need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals (though you should probably sign up anyway to get the free, fast shipping if you are ordering one of these devices. Also, be sure to check out our best Black Friday deals guide for more great tech offers.

Our top three Black Friday Kindle deals at Amazon

Black Friday deal Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $199 now $154 at Amazon One of our favorite Black Friday eReader deals is this $45 discount on the All-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This revision offers 25% faster page turns making it Amazon's fastest Kindle yet and the signature edition offers extra features including 32GB storage, wireless charging, and an auto-adjusting front light. Features: 7-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, auto-adjusting front light, adjustable warm light, 32GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, wireless charging support, IPX8 waterproof, It includes an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30)

Amazon Kindle: was $109 now $84 at Amazon Save $25: The classic Kindle has been updated again, offering a brighter screen, higher contrast ratio, and fast page turns. It's light and compact, so it's easy to take on the go and offers up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge. Features: 6-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, 16 GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30)