Black Friday bargain bundle! Save $540 on this Surface Pro 9 with keyboard

Microsoft's versatile Surface Pro 9 is one of the best tablets or 2-in-1 laptops around. While we're typically irked by the fact that Microsoft doesn't include the keyboard, Best Buy's Black Friday sale solves that problem by tossing the Signature Pro Keyboard in the bundle.

For a limited time, you can get the Surface Pro 9 with Pro Signature Keyboard for $999 at Best Buy. It usually costs $1,539, so that's $540 in savings and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals. It's worth noting this isn't the typical base configuration of the Surface Pro 9, you are getting the upgraded model with 16GB of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.



Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 detachable devices around. It easily converts to a laptop with the detachable Surface Pro Signature Keyboard included in this deal. The tablet on sale packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD.

We didn't get to test the Surface Pro 9, however, we reviewed the previous-gen Surface Pro 8. We loved the tablet's gorgeous display, strong performance and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 an overall rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we gauged its performance by opening the usual 24 Chrome browser tabs. The Surface Pro 8's 11th Gen Intel CPU didn't even flinch with four tabs simultaneously streaming two 1080p YouTube videos and Twitch streams apiece. We expect no less from the Surface Pro 9, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.

If you're shopping early Black Friday deals in search of a 2-in-1 device for yourself or anyone, the Surface Pro 9 is a solid buy at $540 off!