Amazon Prime Day October Fire tablet deals 2023

The best early October Prime Day Fire tablet deals slash up to 50% off. Even the new Fire Max 11 is getting sliced. Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deals Days sale isn't until Oct. 10, yet several tablets are at rock- bottom prices today. Prices start from $39 for the Fire 7 Tablet ($20 off) — its lowest price yet.

For the first time ever, the Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet is on sale for $149. Normally, it costs $229, so that's $80 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for Amazon's most powerful tablet. In fact, it's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year.

With its sleek, aluminum design, vivid display and rated 14-hour battery life, the Fire HD 11 Max is great for work and play. It features an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Beyond entertainment, you can get things done on the fly with the Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle for $249 ($105 off). This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen.

So if you want a budget-friendly iPad or Galaxy Tab alternative, don't sleep on Amazon's tablet line. See more of today's best Fire tablet deals below.

Early Prime Day October Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $354 $249 @ Amazon

Save $105 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours. For $50 more, you can get the Amazon Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads,

Amazon Fire 7: $59 $39 @Amazon

Save $20 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate. Snag it now for its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the 2022 Fire HD 8 Tablet, Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $119 $69 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon

At 50% off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179 $94 @ Amazon

Save $85 on the Fire HD 10 Plus. It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Its rated battery life of up to 12 hours makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $149 $74 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.