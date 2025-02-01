Amazon's massive Samsung tablet and accessory sale is on; here are my 5 favorite deals

Apple's iPad might be the biggest name in the tablet game, but there are some great Android alternatives out there if you're willing to look outside the Apple ecosystem. Samsung has been making some of the best tablets out there for years now, and now is the perfect time to check them out, thanks to these Samsung tablet deals over at Amazon.

We've highlighted a trio of tablets at different price ranges, depending on whether you're looking for a budget, mid-range, or premium tablet. The most impressive saving is definitely the $295 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, bringing it down to $834.

This is Samsung's answer to the iPad Pro, and while it gets smoked by Apple's machine in the processor department thanks to the latter's M4 chip, it does have a nicer display, comes with the Stylus included, and most importantly... it's way cheaper thanks to this deal.

If $800+ is too pricey for your tablet needs, there are also some sub-$500 and sub-$200 choices below, in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Galaxy Tab A9+ respectively. Finally, alongside the tablets, there are a couple of standout deals on accessories, most notably the S-Pen stylus and a hefty 1TB microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: was $1,119 now $834 at Amazon Save $295 on this powerful tablet from Samsung. It's got a stunning 2800 x 1752 display and comes with the S Pen included. Combine that with its AI-powered tool that turns sketches into images, and it's an amazing tool for creatives. We haven't reviewed this one ourselves, but our sister site TechRadar gave it an impressive 4.5 stars out of five, citing the "gorgeous display" and "brilliant battery life". Features: 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 650-nit 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage (expandable via up to 1TB microSD card), quad speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, fingerprint reader, 10,090mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: was $599 now $469 at Amazon Save $130: The S9 FE+ was released in late 2023 and it's essentially a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, offering a bigger screen and better battery life at the cost of some extra weight and a downgraded processor. It's already a great value tablet, and now it's down to the lowest price we've seen it at this year. Features: 12.4-ich WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 90Hz IPS touch screen, S Pen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, IP68 water-and dust-resistant, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 128GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), dual speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 10,090mAh battery, 2 x AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, optional Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Keyboard Cover (sold separately), Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 15).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: was $219 now $189 at Amazon Save $30 on Samsung's affordable alternative to Apple's iPad. You're getting an 11-inch Android tablet with a beautiful 1920 x 1200 resolution... oh yes, a 16:10 aspect ratio; It's the king of aspect ratios, don't @ me. It's worth noting that have seen the A9+ cheaper this year — it was down to $149 back at the start of January — but this is still a solid discount. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Dex support, Android 13, 7,040mAh battery.