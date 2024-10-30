Amazon Fire, Fire Kids tablets hit all-time low prices in short-term deals before Black Friday

Early Black Friday sales continue at Amazon, with up to 53% off select models of Amazon's Fire tablets. These are our three favorite deals, and all three represent the best prices ever for these tablets. These are the kinds of discounts we'd expect to see closer to Black Friday, but you can get a head start and shop these deals now.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet returns to its all-time low price of $139. That's 39% off the usual $229 price and an excellent deal on a stylus-capable tablet. You can buy the stylus separately for $34 (the tablet and stylus bundle is also on sale, but it costs $1 more than buying each separately right now). The Fire Max 11 looks nothing like the typical Fire tablet: It has a sleek, aluminum chassis with a sharp and vivid 11-inch (2,,000 x 1200) touchscreen display. The specs state it has a 14-hour battery life, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via the microSD card slot). It's not a performance powerhouse, but it has enough chops to be a capable tablet for work and play.

The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is now $85, the biggest discount of the bunch at 53% off. And the Amazon Fire 10 Kids drops to $109, returning to its lowest-ever price with this 42% price cut.

All three tablet deals carry a "limited-time" label, so act fast to secure these deals while they last.

Early Black Friday Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire Max 11: $229 $139 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Our favorite Amazon Fire tablet gets a deep price cut and returns to its lowest price ever (last seen just recently, during October Prime Day). Save $90 on the Amazon Fire Max 11, and nab the least expensive stylus-capable tablet around. It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and notetaking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen display, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Fire HD 10: $180 $85 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet drops again to its lowest price ever with this $95 price cut. This 2023 Fire HD 10 is the lightest Fire HD 10 yet, coming in at just under 1 pound. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen and a 5MP front-facing camera.