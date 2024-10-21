5 early Black Friday tablet deals to shop now

One of the best times of the year to buy new tech is Black Friday, and luckily, we're starting to see epic deals even earlier than the week of Black Friday — including deals on some of the best tablets you can buy right now.

Whether you're looking to add a tablet to your collection of devices or surprise someone with a wonderful techy gift for the holidays, there's bound to be a deal here that jumps out at you.

I particularly love the deal on one of Apple's newest iPads, released just 5 months ago. I'm talking about grabbing the iPad Air 6 for only $549. That may only be $50 in savings, but this is a great deal on an almost brand-new tablet. Plus, it's equipped with Apple's M2 chip, which is plenty powerful for basic admin work, streaming, multitasking, and more.

Make sure you check out the best early Black Friday MacBook deals if you're in need of a new laptop, too.

Best early Black Friday tablet deals

Lenovo Tab M9: was $139, now $99 @ Best Buy This already-affordable Android tablet is discounted by $40, putting it right below $100. If you're already in the Android ecosystem or you just want a cheap, simple tablet to stream media and play mobile games, there's no need to spend an exorbitant amount of money on a top-of-the-line iPad. The Lenovo Tab M9 has amassed almost 400 reviews on Best Buy, with an average rating of 4.5 stars. Customers love its long battery life, zippy performance, and convenient size. Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) IPS display, MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage (expandable via microSD), 2MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, Android 12, facial recognition

10" Amazon Fire HD: was $139, now $74 @ HSN Save a whopping $65 on Amazon's newest Fire HD 10, which is still full price directly from Amazon. At only $74, Amazon's 10-inch Fire HD tablet is one of the cheapest tablets you can pick up right now. With its FHD display, your games, TV shows, and other media will come through crisp and bright, and its battery life of up to 13 hours will last you the entire day. Features: 10.1-inch FHD (1080p) display, octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), 5MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life, Fire OS 8

10.2" Apple iPad 2021 (Renewed): was $229, now $198 @ Amazon Save $31 on this renewed 9th generation iPad. That's a total savings of $131 compared to buying the tablet new. If you'd prefer to buy a new iPad 9, it's only $229 right now. In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We were also impressed with the tablet's upgraded 12MP selfie camera, now equipped with Center Stage. Overall, we awarded this iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid performance and even better value. Features: 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LED-backlit Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Apple Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

12.4" Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: was $599, now $499 @ Amazon This limited time deal knocks $100 off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, released just one year ago. For anyone in search of a premium Android tablet on a budget, look no further. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a beautiful, large display with zippy performance, thanks to its octa-core processor and 8GB of RAM. It also offers an above-average camera setup, both in front and in back. Features: 12.4-inch (2560 x 1600) TFT display, 2.4GHz octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (microSD expandable storage up to 1TB), 12MP front camera, 8MP wide rear camera, 8MP rear ultrawide lens, IP68 water- and dust-resistant, supports S Pen, Android 13