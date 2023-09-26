Prime Big Day Deals arrives early with this free Amazon Music Unlimited offer

Amazon Music Unlimited is a premium music subscription service with 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes. Ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale in October, Amazon is giving away free access to its massive music library.

New subscribers can get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Normally, this service costs $10.99 per month for non-Prime members, so that's $47 in savings. This is one of the best deals you can get ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days sale.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free @ Amazon

For a limited time, new subscribers get 4 months of Amazon Music for free (valued at $47). With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad free music and list offline with unlimited skips. Plus follow your favorite podcasts and enjoy spatial audio and HD quality play back.

Amazon Music Unlimited lets you stream your favorite songs ad-free, anytime, anywhere. Listen to music on all your devices with the Amazon Music app or on your laptop via music.amazon.com. You may also stream from Alexa-enabled devices like the All-new Fire HD 10 .

What's the difference between Amazon Music and Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Music has ads, limited streaming to one device and does not offer offline playback, HD or Spatial Audio. Unlimited offers 100 million songs in HD quality and a growing list of spatial audio tracks. Beyond that, Amazon Music Unlimited boasts a fast-growing library of music mastered in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. There are also thousands of expertly curated playlists and Stations to browse through.

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days starts Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and runs through Oct. 11. See our October Amazon Prime Day deals hub for today's best early discounts.