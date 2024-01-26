Preorder any Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone from Best Buy and a free gift card up to $150

The Jan. 29 release date of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is approaching fast and there's not much time left to preorder. Early incentives offer free storage upgrades and hefty discounts via trade-in, however, Best Buy is one-upping the competition.

On top of double the storage, you'll get a free Best Buy gift card valued at up to $150 when you preorder any Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone. Prices start at $799 for the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 (free $50 gift card), $999 for the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus (free $100 gift card) and $1,299 for the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's new trio of phones improve upon the iconic Galaxy S series with hardware and software upgrades. The GS4 series features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, Adreno 750 graphics, and longer battery life. They ship factory fresh with Google's latest Android 14 OS and Samsung One UI 6.1 baked in.

So if you're due for a new daily driver or switching from iPhone, you'll want to check out the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Preorder deals end soon, so don't hug the fence for too long.

Looking for something else? See our best phone deals hub for more options.

Preorder Samsung Galaxy S24 series at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24: $859 $799 @ Best Buy

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24 from Best Buy and get a free storage upgrade and $50 Best Buy gift card. Best Buy Galaxy S24 preorders are expected to arrive by Jan. 31. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB 256GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $1,119 $999 @ Best Buy

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from Best Buy and a free storage upgrade and $100 Best Buy gift card. Best Buy Galaxy S24 Plus preorders are expected to arrive by Jan. 31. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB 512GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1