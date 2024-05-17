iPhone 16 Pro Max looks super-sized next to 15 Pro Max in new leak — how big is it?

The iPhone keeps getting bigger, and that's not necessarily a good thing in the eyes of iPhone fans.

A recent tweet from @ZONEofTECH shows leaked photos of an alleged dummy model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it looks pretty credible as far as dummy models go. The leaked photos make the 16 Pro Max look like a giant compared to Apple's current-gen iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Screen increases seem inevitable in flagship phones at this point — from Apple, Google, and Samsung — but based on the comments on this leaker's tweet, that might not be the best move from major phone companies going forward.

Is a 6.9-inch iPhone screen big enough?

The 16 Pro Max will reportedly get a 0.2-inch screen increase, taking its display from 6.7 inches to 6.9-inches. That sounds like a small increase, but seeing the 16 Pro Max dummy model held next to an iPhone 15 Pro Max makes the 0.2-inch difference stand out significantly.

To some, like X user @apples997, the size difference between Apple's current-gen and next-gen iPhones doesn't seem like "that much." Another X user (@GrassrootsApple) is "excited for this 6.9 inch display," but many other iPhone users don't share the same sentiment.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @ZONEofTECH on X) (Image credit: @ZONEofTECH on X) (Image credit: @ZONEofTECH on X)

One user (@iloveqatar) says, "I don't want it bigger... guess I'm not using Max anymore," while another (@RyantinesDay) similarly states, "I'm switching to a PLUS this year."

For reference, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will reportedly stick with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively, while the 16 Pro is supposedly increasing 0.2 inches to a 6.3-inch display this year.

Flagship phones generally increase in screen size every year, but at what point will we stop seeing that? One X user (@npmigreg) astutely said, "I guess the sales figures prove me wrong, but it’s so hard for me to understand how anyone wants phones to continue getting bigger."

The new iPhone's titanium build will make it slightly more comfortable to handle, and there are people with larger hands who'd be able to easily hold a 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Even my small hands can comfortably accommodate my 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra, but what about a phone with a 7-inch screen? 7.5-inches?

It'll be interesting to see how phone screen sizes change over the next few years, especially with so many people nowadays seeking out smaller phones, like the Asus Zenfone 10.