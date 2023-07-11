Zounds! Save $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in this tip-top tablet deal

Prime Day 2023 is upon us yet again, but Best Buy Black Friday in July has some tablet deals of their own to counter the other Prime Day tablet deals we've found this week. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at Best Buy for $919, down from the original MSRP of $1,099.

Now $180 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might be just the tablet you've been looking for. The beautiful 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) AMOLED display is paired with a

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8450) CPU, 128GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, and a nifty S Pen stylus. In fact, it might be one of the best tablets out there right now.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a sweet 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED 120Hz display for highly immersive viewing. But that's not all! Samsung DeX emulates a desktop experience on your tablet, with Microsoft 365 integration for editing documents just like you would on the best business laptops and best 2-in-1 laptops. Bonus: Samsung's new S Pen accurately mimics the realistic feel of a pen gliding across paper, which should give you a boost in daily productivity chores.

If you could pop open the the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's aluminum hood, you'd find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. While we didn't test this Ultra model (yet!), in our 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 review, we were impressed by its bright, vivid display, solid performance and S Pen. Battery life was top notch, too, at nearly 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test of constant web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. When the stardust settled, we gave the Galaxy Tab S8 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars, not to mention our Editor's Choice award. We expect the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to carry on the galactic legacy of excellence.

At 1.27 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.2 inches, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is markedly more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and thinner than Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches) and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus (1.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches).

