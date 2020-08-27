The Best Labor Day Sales 2020: Deals on Laptops, tablets, headphones and more

Labor Day sales are heating up as we countdown the days to the unofficial end of summer. Retailers are wasting no time offering some of the best deals of the season.

Although back-to-school deals and Amazon's Big Summer Sale Event are in full swing, Labor Day sales are starting to trickle in.

Currently, Lenovo's Labor Day Sale Sneak Peek takes up to 65% off select ThinkPad, Yoga and Legion series laptops. Meanwhile, an early Microsoft Labor Day deal bundles a free Samsung Galaxy Book S Pouch ($79 value) when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Book S for $999.

So if you're bargain hunting for your next laptop, tablet, peripherals or accessories, we're here to help you save. Here are the best Labor Day Sales and ongoing summer deals you can get right now.

Labor Day Sales on Laptops

MacBook Air or Pro 2020 w/ free AirPods: Up to $200 off @ Apple

Apple's back-to-school deals are in full swing this month. Students can save up to $200 on a MacBook and score a pair of free 2nd-gen AirPods (a $159 value). View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,529 now $1,429 @ B&H

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Save $100 on this powerful Apple laptop.View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7:from $899 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo laptop deal takes $1,249 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7 via coupon, "THINKDEAL". The model on sale packs a 14-inch 1080p display, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD card. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,249 now $999 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Yoga C940 14 packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This laptop deals takes $250 off the Editor's Choice Yoga C940 via coupon, "KICKOFFSALE2020". View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). For a limited time, it's $360 off its normal price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S w/ Free Pouch: for $999 @ Microsoft

The revolutionary Samsung Galaxy Book S ultra-fast is LTE network compatible so you can always stay connected. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 8cx CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Microsoft's Labor Day Sale bundles it with a free Galaxy Book S Pouch (a $79 value). This deal ends September 6.View Deal

Labor Day Sales on monitors

LG 24-inch Neo Blade III 1080p IPS Monitor: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The LG Neo Blade III features a 24-inch (1920 x 1080) panel, a slim 2.5-millimeter bezel, and a 75Hz refresh rate. Amazon is currently taking $100 off this monitor. View Deal

Samsung 27" Curved Monitor: was $219 now $179 @ Amazon

The Samsung C27F398 Monitor features an 1800R curvature for a truly immersive viewing experience. This is the monitor you want if you want big, bold and stunning panoramic views while you work or play.

View Deal

Acer CB242Y 23.8" IPS Monitor w/ FreeSync: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Enjoy an outstanding viewing experience with an Acer CB242Y Zero Frame IPS monitor. With AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, you can experience a comfortable viewing experience while gaming. View Deal

AOC C27G2 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $279 now $239 @ Best Buy

This AOC high performance 27-inch gaming monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and and AMD FreeSync Premium. For a limited time, it's $40 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Alienware 25" 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $509 now $384 @ Dell

The new Alienware AW2521HFL gaming monitor is currently $125 off. This top-of-the-line display packs a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support and custom AlienFX lighting. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen all year. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 43.4" Gaming Monitor: was $1,199 now $849 @ Microsoft

If you want to level up your gaming experience, the Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 gaming monitor might be worth the splurge. Zoom around corners and take headshots like a pro on a 3840 x 1200 curved FreeSync display with 144Hz refresh rate. For a limited time, it's $350 below retail price.

View Deal

Labor Day Sales on tablets

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD (2-Pack): was $279 now $229 @ Lenovo

The latest Lenovo Tab M8 FHD packs an 8-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, a 1.6-GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, bundle two and save $50 via coupon, "SNEAKPEEKLD3". View Deal

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (WiFi+LTE): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H

The 3rd-gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is amazingly powerful, outperforming laptops with Core i7 processors while offering a thin, light, full-screen design. For a limited time, it's $350 cheaper than usual.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1": was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

The 2019 Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1" 1920 x 1200 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Own it now for $50 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4": was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day Sale preview nets you the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for an all time low price. It packs a premium design, a bright 10.4-inch display and outstanding battery life. It also comes with a nifty S Pen that does more than just take notes and sketch. View Deal

Labor Day Sales on headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $52 off, Best Buy offers this same deal. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $78 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-XB700 are currently on sale for an all-time low price of $78. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere. Best Buy mirrors this price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $130 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $120 now $94 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 65ts offer superior call quality and great sound. Currently $25 off, it's one of the best cheap AirPods alternatives for the money. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are an excellent alternative to Apple's new AirPods Pro. Unlike Apple's buds, the Powerbeats Pro offers an around-the-ear hook design for better stability. Amazon's $50 discount makes these earbuds a must-buy.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $239 @ Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones offer signature Sony sound, industry-leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. Snag them now for $110 below retail. View Deal

Labor Day sales on laptop accessories

SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

The SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive delivers fast data read speeds of 100MB/s and generous 256GB storage capacity into a compact, stylish package. View Deal

Seagate 1TB Mobile Drive: was $59 now $52 @ Best Buy

Instantly add 1TB of storage to your Chromebook, Windows or Mac with this Seagate Mobile Drive. Best of all, it requires no formatting and offers simple drag and drop functionality with fast data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps via USB 3.0. View Deal

WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

Whether you need to store high-res photos to 4K video files to massive game downloads, you'll benefit from the leg room the WD Easystore External USB 3.0 drive offers. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset and Viper Wireless Mouse Bundle: was $279 now $169 @ Best Buy

This bundle includes a Razer Kraken wired gaming headset, Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse and Razer Gigantus V2 Gaming Mouse. This bundle knocks $110 off the regular price of this Razer bundle.