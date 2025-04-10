Dell's spring sale ends soon. Here are 11 deals I found that are still worth snapping up.

Dell's spring sale is still rolling, and there are a bunch of great offers on laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. If you want to upgrade your tech set-up and save a buck, now is the time to strike.

We highlighted some of the best deals we'd spotted in the sale last week, but time makes fools of us all. Some deals have sold out, others have changed (for the better and worse), and we've also found some extra hidden gems that we skipped over on our first pass.

Shop: Dell's entire spring sale

If you're looking for an all-purpose laptop, there are some great deals on Inspiron and XPS devices, while the gamers among you can save big on a pair of G15 gaming laptop configurations, with either a 4060 or 3050 GPU depending on your budget. There's also an Alienware R16 desktop in there with $400 off if you don't mind the stationary gaming life.

Meanwhile, remote workers and IT professionals can benefit from savings on select Dell Latitude business laptops.

Those are just a few examples of the savings you can get from Dell. See more of our recommendations during the Dell spring sale deals to shop this weekend.

Dell spring sale — Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15 (Intel): was $549 now $429 at Dell Dell's slashes $120 off the Dell Inspiron 15. It's one of the best laptops for college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews at Dell average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250-nit LED display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus : was $1,099 now $849 at Dell Save $250 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus in this Dell spring sale deal. We didn't test this 2024 model, however, in our 2023 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display, and quality speakers. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its solid, consistent performance. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 120Hz WVA/IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

Dell XPS 16 RTX 4070: was $3,679 now $2,649 at Dell Save $1030 on the 2024 Dell XPS 16 with RTX 4070 graphics (model 9640). Sleek, minimalist, and stylish, Dell's XPS 16 can be categorized as Ultrabook. It features a seamless glass touchpad with haptics, backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader for secure log-ins. Features: 16.3-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) 60Hz 400-nit anti-glare OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell Save $300: If you want something in the XPS line-up that's a little more affordable, the XPS 13 is available for just over a $1000 and while its specs won't match that monster above, it still packs some punch. It's not a true gaming powerhouse, but if you need a workhorse machine for a mixture of work and gaming on the go, this is a great choice. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) 120Hz 500 nits 16:10 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12 core CPU, 32GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Business laptops

Dell Latitude 3550: was $909 now $779 at Dell Save $130 on the Dell Latitude 3550 during Dell's spring sale. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1345U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Latitude 7455: was $1,569 now $1,349 at Dell Dell takes $220 off the Dell Latitude 7455 business laptop. Although we didn't test it, Latitude 7455 reviews at Dell average 4.2 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners praise the Latitude 7455's fast, snappy performance, and lightweight design. Business pros benefit from the laptop's secure biometric unlocking. Features: 14.0-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) 400-nit display, Integrated Adreno graphics, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell spring sale — gaming laptops & PCs

Dell G15 RTX 4060: was $1,149 now $999 at Dell Now $150 off, the Dell G15 with RTX 4060 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops around. We haven't reviewed this one ourselves, but our colleagues over at Tom's Hardware called the Dell G15 "powerful mid-range gaming machine". Key specs: 16-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G15 RTX 3050: was $899 now $799 at Dell Now $100 off, the Dell G15 with RTX 3050 graphics. It's the same model as the G15 above, but with a downgraded CPU and GPU for $200 less. The GPU drops a whole class and generation though, down to a 3050. Because of this, we'd recommend the higher spec'd model if you can afford it, but this is a solid option if you're on a tight budget. Key specs: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i5-13450HX 14-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Alienware Aurora R16: was $3,999 now $3,599 at Dell Save $400 on this beastly gaming desktop... yeah you heard us right, LaptopMag is recommending a desktop. Sometimes you need to run Cyberpunk 2077 on ultra ray tracing 4K, and unless your laptop was built by space aliens, it isn't doing that at a frame rate in double digits. This thing though... yeah it'll do that just nicely. Features: Intel i9 14900KF, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 w/ 24 GB GDDR6X VRAM, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 1000W Platinum Rated PSU, Windows 11 Pro

Dell spring sale — monitors

Dell 25 Gaming Monitor G2524H: was $249 now $169 at Dell Dell's spring sale takes $80 off the Dell 25 Gaming Monitor G2524H. If you're looking for a 25-inch 280Hz monitor for your gaming battle station or workspace, you can't go wrong with this one. Features: 25-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel, 280Hz, 1ms (0.5ms gray-to-gray min), AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible