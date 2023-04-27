Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $125 with this trade-in deal

Just in time for Mother's Day, Samsung offers the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $199 (opens in new tab) with no-trade in. They normally cost $229 so that's $30 in savings. Even better, here's a price hack to get them for even less.

Trade in any previous-gen Samsung earbuds to take an additional $75 off the existing sale price. This means, you'll nab the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $124.99 ($104 off) — an all-time low price. Or, trade-in your AirPods or other headphones of any style or brand for an extra $50 off. In this scenario, you'd spend $149 ($80 off) on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro which is also a nice savings.

This is one of the best headphone deals you can snag for yourself or mom.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $125 @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Save on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during Samsung's Mother's Day sale. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the first Samsung earbuds to feature 24-bit audio. They're 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds 2 and feature IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, ANC and Ambient mode.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the manufacturer's best noise-cancelling earbuds offerings. Besides active noise-cancellation (ANC), they feature ambient mode and 360-degree sound courtesy of Dolby Atmos.The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are IPX7 rated waterproof which makes them more durable than their IPX4 rated competitors.

In our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hands-on review, we liked their sleek, cute, and compact design. At 0.19 ounces and measuring 0.8 x 0.9 x 0.7 inches, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 15% smaller than the previous-gen Galaxy Buds 2 (1.5 ounces, 1.9 x 1.9 x 1.1 inches).

The Galaxy Buds Pro are the first Samsung earbuds to include 24-bit audio for high dynamic range. Music lovers can enjoy high res experience on supporting apps like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Qobuz, and Tidal.

On a full charge, Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds have a rated battery life of up to five hours with ANC on and 8 hours with ANC toggled off. They last slightly longer than the AirPods Pro (4.5 hours). The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's charging case promises up to 18 and 29 of playback on a full belly, respectively.

Whether you want to treat yourself to some new earbuds or surprise mom for Mother's Day, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.