Sling TV Black Friday deal throws in a free Fire TV Stick — how to redeem

Black Friday streaming deals amount to epic savings on today's best streaming services.Sling TV's best Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) throws in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with your subscription. Plus, you'll get one free month of Hallmark Channel when you add Lifestyle Extra to your base package.

Here's how to get your free Amazon Fire TV Stick: After you place your order, you'll get a welcome email from Sling with a unique promo code. You will then use this code to order your Fire TV Stick at Amazon.com (opens in new tab). Enter the promo code at checkout to redeem your free Fire TV Stick.

As an alternative, you may choose to get half off your first month of Sling TV.

Plus the Hallmark Channel free for one month and $10 off your first month. Stream holiday movies on Hallmark Channel all month. Watch on your favorite devices at home or on the go and get up to 50 hours of free DVR. This deal ends Dec. 18.

Watch on your favorite devices at home or on the go and get up to 50 hours of free DVR. Sling TV gives you access to thousands of channels and movies and lets you stream on up to three screens at once

I've installed and tested the Sling TV app on my PixelBook Go and Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta streamed smoothly. The app's Chromecast support made it easy to cast it to my big screen TV. Playback was buttery smooth with no signs of lag.

