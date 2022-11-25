Sling TV Black Friday deal throws in a free Fire TV Stick — how to redeem

By Hilda Scott
published

Get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with Sling TV

Sling TV Amazon Fire TV
(Image credit: Sling)

Black Friday streaming deals amount to epic savings on today's best streaming services.Sling TV's best Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) throws in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with your subscription. Plus, you'll get one free month of Hallmark Channel when you add Lifestyle Extra to your base package. 

Here's how to get your free Amazon Fire TV Stick: After you place your order, you'll get a welcome email from Sling with a unique promo code. You will then use this code to order your Fire TV Stick at Amazon.com (opens in new tab). Enter the promo code at checkout to redeem your free Fire TV Stick.

As an alternative, you may choose to get half off your first month of Sling TV. 

Sling TV w/ Free Fire TV Stick: save $40 @ Sling (opens in new tab)

Sling TV w/ Free Fire TV Stick: save $40 @ Sling (opens in new tab)
Get a free Fire TV Stick when you sign up for Sling. Plus the Hallmark Channel free for one month and $10 off your first month. Stream holiday movies on Hallmark Channel all month. Watch on your favorite devices at home or on the go and get up to 50 hours of free DVR. This deal ends Dec. 18.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Watch on your favorite devices at home or on the go and get up to 50 hours of free DVR. Sling TV gives you access to thousands of channels and movies and lets you stream on up to three screens at once 

I've installed and tested the Sling TV app on my PixelBook Go and Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta streamed smoothly. The app's Chromecast support made it easy to cast it to my big screen TV. Playback was buttery smooth with no signs of lag.

Black Friday 2022 is in full swing and we’re tracking the best discounts on must-have gadgets. Be sure to browse our Black Friday deals hub for more savings. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  