Peacock is only 99 cents a month in Black Friday deal — use this promo code to get it

Peacock is one of the best streaming services for anyone who wants to cut the cable cord. It offers a vast library of TV shows, movies and sports. As of this writing, you can watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Peacock.

For a limited time, new subscribers can snag a Peacock subscription for only 99 cents a month.

Save big on Peacock! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only $0.99 a month. With this Black Friday deal, you must be a new subscriber and have a valid email address. Access TV show favorites such as Yellowstone, The Office, Bel-Air and more.

If you're a sports fan, you'll be elated to know that you can watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Peacock. You can also watch critically acclaimed shows such as Yellowstone and The Office. If you're a reality TV fan, you'll have your fair share of Real Housewives franchises to enjoy, too.

If you're a new subscriber, you can enjoy Peacock for only $0.99 a month for one year. This saves you a whopping $50 for the year (the base subscription for Peacock is $5 a month).

