Get up to 68% off Otterbox iPhone and Android cases in Massive Black Friday sale

All the attention is paid to the best Black Friday phone deals, but what about the cases we immediately put on our new super-expensive slabs? If you’re clumsy (like me), this Otterbox saving is for you.

Right now at Amazon, you can get nearly 70% off Otterbox cases and screen protectors for all the latest several previous gen. phones including iPhone 13, OnePlus 9 Pro and more.

Otterbox phone case Black Friday deals

Otterbox Defender series (iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini): was $59.95 now $19 @ Amazon Otterbox Defender series (iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini): was $59.95 now $19 @ Amazon

For twenty bucks, you can get this beasty case for your miniature iPhones, consisting of a multi-layered defensive shell, which can withstand up to 4x more drops than military standard-tested options, raised edges and a belt clip if you’re feeling retro.

Otterbox Performance screen protector (iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro): was $39.95 now $27.97 @ Amazon Otterbox Performance screen protector (iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro): was $39.95 now $27.97 @ Amazon

This Antimicrobial glass screen protector offers 2x scratch resistance, a smooth touch experience thanks to the slick, smudge-proof surface, and a super easy installation process. All of this in something over $10 off is well worthwhile for your new iPhone.

Otterbox Symmetry Clear (Google Pixel 5): was $29.47 now $19.26 @ Amazon Otterbox Symmetry Clear (Google Pixel 5): was $29.47 now $19.26 @ Amazon

Get 35% off this clear case for the Pixel 5, which offers impressive drop protection, thanks to its polycarbonate and rubberized construction, along with a stylish visual flair that doesn’t make it look like you’re pulling a brick out of your pocket.

Otterbox Symmetry Clear (OnePlus 9 Pro): was $49.95 now $24.72 @ Amazon Otterbox Symmetry Clear (OnePlus 9 Pro): was $49.95 now $24.72 @ Amazon

Completely see-through without sacrificing the Otterbox ruggedness, the Symmetry covers your OnePlus 9 Pro with durable protection, along with an anti-microbial technology that lasts.

Otterbox Commuter Series (iPhone X and iPhone XS): was $39.99 now $23.67 @ Amazon Otterbox Commuter Series (iPhone X and iPhone XS): was $39.99 now $23.67 @ Amazon

Need the Otterbox protection without the chunkiness of an Otterbox? That’s where the commuter series comes in with a sleeker design. The edges are still raised and the lifetime warranty is still here, and (more importantly to a deals piece) it comes with 41% off the list price.

For more deals recommendations from our crack team of experts, we've got a tonne of pages being updated live! Whether you're looking for Black Friday iPhone deals, OnePlus Black Friday deals, or you're just shopping around the likes of Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart, we have you covered.